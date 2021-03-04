BC: Basic products increase exports in epidemics

During the Covit-19 epidemics driven by the evolution of sales of basic products, Brazilian exports showed a relative decline in 2020. According to the Central Bank (BC), the good performance of soybeans, the increase in the volume of exports, especially the iron ore in the Midwest region and the North showed an improvement in prices.

On the other hand, manufacturing exports are low, which reflects the global economic downturn caused by the Govt-19 epidemic, which mainly affects the outcomes of the southeastern and southern regions.An analysis of this situation released by the Central Bank today (4) Regional Newsletters.

The regional results of exports coincide with the results of economic activity, which has grown in the North and Midwest and declined in the South, Southeast and Northeast.

According to the BC, the balance of trade balance in 2020 will exceed US $ 2.9 billion by the end of 2019, resulting in a much sharper decline in imports than exports, weakening domestic and external demands affected by the epidemic and exchange rate. Depreciation.

“Exports were relatively sluggish, mainly due to the good performance of sales of basic products exported mainly to China, which resulted in an expansion of trade surpluses in the North and Midwest regions. ”That BC.

This study highlights the growth of soybean sales, which are widespread in all regions, especially in the Midwest and Southeast. “This behavior was driven by last year’s record harvest and strong international demand, which impacted the domestic availability of production and affected consumer prices.”

In the group of basic products, the external sales of iron ore accumulated in the northern region also showed significant growth, which reflects the increase in international prices. Goods, In contrast to the fall in export volume. China’s contribution to national exports of production will increase from 59.6% in 2019 to 71.8% in 2020.

In turn, exports of crude petroleum oil, which accumulates in the southeastern region and are mostly exported to China, recorded a significant decline in value despite a positive evolution in export volumes as a result of lower international prices.

Another object of business importance, BC. According to, with the export of raw cane sugar (semi-production) in the Southeast region, the increase in the value of exports emphasized the increase in the volume of exports. The main reason for this is the high use of sugarcane for the production of ethanol, which is declining due to the epidemic of Govit-19.

In the export of manufactured goods, which was particularly affected by the global recession caused by the epidemic, BC. Demonstrates a decline in sales of aircraft and machinery and equipment for moving the earth, concentrated in the Southeast and mainly imposed on the United States. Outdoor sales of passenger cars are also low, with large retreats, particularly for Argentina, more aggressively in the southeast, south and northeast.

By 2020, the United States and Argentina had absorbed less than $ 5.1 billion, respectively, and less than $ 1.3 billion in Brazilian manufactured goods by 2019.

Concentration

The central bank estimated that export concentrations would increase in all regions driven by higher purchases from China. “This result indicates, in general, the greater influence of the evolution of Chinese economic activity on Brazilian foreign sales, mainly to the North and Midwest regions. When China is excluded from the analysis, the concentration on export targets will increase only in the Northeast and Southeast,” the study said.

According to the BCE, exports grew by an average of 2.9% per year between 2010 and 2020, and have shown a slowdown in coping with the economic controls of the Govt-19 epidemic. This evolution is accompanied by changes in the composition of the two tariffs – the basic products take precedence over the harm of the manufactured goods – and the business partners, especially China, have established themselves as a major destination for Brazilian products.

Brazil makes an international comparison at an intermediate level with respect to the diversification of business partners according to the data of the World Integrated Trade Solution. In general, there is a tendency for concentration to increase in most countries, but the increase in Brazil was more than average, ”he said.