Home entertainment BDS can suspend military service after South Korea passes new law

Dec 02, 2020 0 Comments
Fans have long been worried that the world’s largest boy band will ruin their success with South Korea’s compulsory military service. Nearly all able-bodied men in the country must have served 18 months in the military before the age of 28.

But on Tuesday, parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars – like PDS – to defer their service.

Previously, the law allowed special exemptions for the best artists, athletes and musicians – for example, winners of classical music competitions – but not the best gay-pop stars. The revised law now allows exemptions for “those who excel in popular culture and the arts,” the National Assembly said in a statement.

The amended law stated that the specific criteria for exemption would be decided by presidential order.

Jin, the oldest PTS member, turns 28 on Friday. If the bill is not passed, he will have to be listed by the end of this year. Now, the law will buy him two more years.

The revision comes shortly after PDS ‘single “Dynamite” topped the US Billboard Hot 100, released in August – the first South Korean pop to make its debut. Nominated for a Grammy Award.

The PTS label, Big Hit Entertainment, previously said that military service was a “duty” the band would fulfill.

One of the biggest gay pop stars in the country, G-Dragon, Completed 20 months of service last year, leaving the Army Headquarters with great fanfare.
