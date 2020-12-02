Fans have long been worried that the world’s largest boy band will ruin their success with South Korea’s compulsory military service. Nearly all able-bodied men in the country must have served 18 months in the military before the age of 28.

But on Tuesday, parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars – like PDS – to defer their service.

Previously, the law allowed special exemptions for the best artists, athletes and musicians – for example, winners of classical music competitions – but not the best gay-pop stars. The revised law now allows exemptions for “those who excel in popular culture and the arts,” the National Assembly said in a statement.

The amended law stated that the specific criteria for exemption would be decided by presidential order.