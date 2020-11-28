‘Be careful;’ Man sharing COVID-19 story from North Texas Man Hospital – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A North Texas man shares his experience with COVID-19, encouraging others to take the virus seriously as he recovers in hospital.

Father and Dallas-based designer Andre Terry has been receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White in Irving after a positive test for Covit-19 last Saturday. Doctors have confirmed he also has pneumonia, Terry said.

Terry said he initially showed no symptoms such as coughing or fever, but he experienced fatigue.

“I was a fashion designer, so I was working from home,” she recalled. “Then I started to get really tired and really had to stop in the middle of projects, ‘God, I had to put it down.’

“I was so tired to get back in my car. I had to sit on a park bench and my car was in the parking lot. I had to sit there and think, ‘Something’s wrong.’ Andre Terry was hospitalized in Irving with Covid-19

What used to be quick breaks can sometimes turn into hourly breaks, Terry said. Knowing “something” was wrong, but not knowing what it was, he said he got a Govt-19 test last Thursday.

On testing he confirmed Saturday that he was COVID-19 positive. Still, Terry said his symptoms were mild. He began to feel better until Monday, when he decided to go to the hospital.

He noticed a pain in the side of his body.

“At first I thought, ‘I may have slept a long time, I slept on the wrong side.’ But then there was a little cough here and there. When I took a deep breath, I could almost feel a cracked rib or something, “he said.” They ran some x-rays of my chest and told me I had a fever. They want to keep me. I said ‘Why?’ ‘Your chest is full of pneumonia,’ they said.

According to the CDC, Viruses, bacteria and fungi can all cause pneumonia. In the United States, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-COV-2 are the most common causes of viral pneumonia, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Who would have thought this would happen to me? I’m not sick. I’m not around anyone who’s sick. I’ve been focusing on coughing,” Terry said.

He said Friday felt better than when he arrived at the hospital on Monday. However, he is not sure when he will be able to go home.

“I try to be luxurious with everything, ‘This is nothing.’ As soon as I start to walk around, I catch my breath and I still say to them, ‘Oh, I’m overweight. It would be nice.’ They said, ‘No, you’m breathing hard when we talk.’ ‘

He believes people will take precautions to protect themselves and others around them, pay attention to any symptoms, and be tested.

“I want people to know, to be careful,” he said. “It’s very important, I think, especially with these meetings, even when you’re around your friends.”

This week, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council reported that more than 2,400 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in North Texas.

