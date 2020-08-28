Home sport Bears Disavow Brian Urlacher After Social Media Post on NBA Protests | Bleacher Report

Aug 28, 2020 0 Comments
Former Chicago Bears and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher speaks during ra Ring of Excellence ceremony by the Bears during the halftime of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears organization distanced itself from Brian Urlacher after a controversial post on social media.

The Hall of Fame linebacker criticized the NBA protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, comparing it to Brett Favre.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher said in a since-deleted post, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

The Bears responded in a statement that read, “The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization” (h/t Florio).

The Bears canceled practice Thursday with a statement committing to make a “real difference”:

Urlacher had spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Bears from 2000-12, earning eight Pro Bowl selections.

Since his retirement, he has criticized protests against racial injustice on Instagram, also showing his support for President Donald Trump. He visited the president in the Oval Office in March.

