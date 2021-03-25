Home sport Beats a game – roller hockey

Delayed from the 18th round of the national championship, the match ended in a 4-2 draw at the Pivilho Jono Rocha in Lisbon this Wednesday night.

Despite Lyon’s natural dominance, the truth is that Jono Chimes ’men showed high quality in the first 25 minutes, and, as a result of Vasco Luis’ goal, it was not surprising that they went into the break to win.

However, at the filling level … there was still more game. The Lions felt they had to move forward to reach their goals, in two minutes … three goals: Ferran Font scored twice and Alessandro Verona raised the score to 3-1. Turkelens did not drop, Vasco Lewis, free-kick, reduced to the minimum margin. But after that, Alvarino also won and closed the score at 4-2.

With this win, Sporting secures 3rd place, adding 53 points to the O.C. Four (57) from Barcelona and seven from captain FC Porto (60). However, lions have less of a game than parcels and dragons. H.C. Turkwell maintains the 18 points he entered the tournament, and continues to be 12th and Anti-Demand in the league table, beating H.C. Five points away from Prague, Sunjones and Formalisense, all three teams fit above the water line.

In the next round, the 25th and final of the regular phase, Sporting SC gets the domer (Saturday, 3pm), H.C. Turquoise Aldia plays toe hockey and delivers formalities (Saturday, 9pm).

