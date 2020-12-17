Beautiful Awesome Mode Offered Tech Building Rogulite Newers Now Available on Xbox Game Boss

Korean developer Dino Games Inc. and publisher SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, now “SKD”) announced today that the Tactical Tech Building is Rogulite, Newers , Is now included with your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Newers The first game released by SKD.

The world Newers A fantastic trip to the Tech Building Action Rogulite genre where strategy is more important than luck. In Newers There are three unique characters with a variety of costumes, hundreds of cards and abilities, and the game will explode with strategic decisions and excellent tactics at important turning points in the game.

Enjoy a legend about your adventure running in the past and future in which you must save the neo-verse in a series of never-ending endings and battles. Let’s start by selecting one of the three characters. Each character has special abilities that affect your journey, and determines which cards you can access to your deck, which monsters you will encounter, and at what point in the story your quest will take you. You can not only get new maps and new combat skills while traveling, but also get valuable rewards by defeating bosses who can be used to buy equipment for your character. You will unlock more powerful items and capabilities.

“Release Newers Xbox Game Boss is the result of our efforts to bring competitive games from Korean developers to players around the world, ”said Cho Jay-Yu, SKD Vice President and Head of Cloud Game Division. “Incredible Atmosphere ensures Newcomers receive a good reception from Xbox GamePass subscribers – just like the Steam version when we released it a few months ago.”