‘Beautiful Revenge’ and ‘Fight 2’ US Screenwriters Association Awards | Theater

The main categories of the United States Writers Union (WGA) Annual Awards this Sunday (21) were filmed “Bella Revenge” and “Fight: The Next Cinema Tape”.

In addition, the films are leading the way in the Oscar 2021 competition in their respective categories – this year, due to the epidemic, many films are ineligible.

“Beautiful Revenge” won the Best Original Screenplay category, in which he competed with “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Palm Springs”, “The Sound of Silence” and “The 7 of Chicago”.

Sacha Baron Cohen in the Oscar-nominated 'Fight' sequel – Photo: Revelation Sacha Baron Cohen in the Oscar-nominated 'Fight' sequel – Photo: Revelation

The sequel to “Borat: The Second Best Reporter Traveling to the United States from the Famous Country of Kazakhstan” (2006) became one of the best scripts to embrace, “Blues’ Supreme Voice”, “A Night in Miami …” and “White Tiger”.

During an awards season that was directly affected by the Govt-19 epidemic, which largely covered cinemas and many major releases were postponed, some Oscar candidates were ineligible for the WGA Award.

In the original script section, “Minari” was recalled by the academy, but was expelled from the union. In the adapted script, “Mu Pi” and “Nomadland” are on the Oscar list, but failed to compete for the WGA Award.