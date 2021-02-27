‘Beautiful Revenge’ is a funny and bizarre horror story set for the ‘me too’ era; G1 already seen | Theater

“Beautiful Revenge” It is a modern, fun and mesmerizing horror story And a film that sums up the “me too” era. You will think for a few hours – maybe dreaming. It is ambitious for the first feature of screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell, which precisely succeeds in this ambition.

In short, Its prototype is a feminist revenge. Cassie (Gary Mulligan) is willing to teach very nice men some nights, but don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of drunken and intoxicated women.

They appear one after the other with familiar and harmless faces from Adam Brady (from the “OC” series) to Christopher Minds-Plus (“Superpad”).

3 in 3 ‘Gary Mulligan in’ Beautiful Revenge ‘- Photo: Revelation Gary Mulligan in ‘Beautiful Revenge’ – Photo: Revelation

And the first part of the film is delicious: Causes a delightful catharsis in which you believe the character will catch all the attacks in the clubs – and someone in your city is doing the same thing.

But when the character’s little night and worldly revenge lead to a unique personal calculation with the past, the story loses some momentum in the second act.

This instability in tone leads, but does not destroy its qualities: acid and brilliant humor, bound by the cynicism of a hypocritical society and unimpressive suspense.

Gary Mulligan is without a doubt the big star who performs everything so well. It offers an acidic fun, brilliant and unpretentious character. She is the one who keeps everything running when history shows signs of skating.

The 35-year-old actress started her career in 2005 and rose to prominence with her role in the movie “Vida Selvakam” (2018), standing alone with secondary characters. But in this film, he explodes and he deserves to win the nominated awards.

Mulligan works well with most of the characters, especially the assertive romantic couple created by the boss and Bo Burnham, played by Lavern Cox, whose appearance makes the film a charming and clumsy guy.

3 in 3 ‘Beautiful Revenge’ by Gary Mulligan and Bo Burnham – Photo: Revelation / Focus Feature Gary Mulligan and Bo Burnham in ‘Beautiful Revenge’ – Photo: Revelation / Focus Feature

The film won four Golden Globe nominations for 2021: Best Drama, Best Drama, Best Motion Picture and Best Screenplay. See full list. With these, He has received 132 nominations and 58 wins at festivals and awards.

This is the first feature of Emerald Fennel. Until then, he had only directed one short film, but he was also the best “Killing Eve” screenwriter in addition to the “Drifters” series. He wrote all three books.

3 in 3 Emerald Fennel, in a photo from January 2020 – Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images via North America / Getty Images AFP / Archive Emerald Fennel in a photo from January 2020 – Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images via North America / Getty Images AFP / Archive

The director creates sticky options and shows a cynical tone like sweet and soothing colors surrounding cynicism. Pop songs stick in the head like gum with original songs, animated remixes and dark arrangements of the hits of Britney Spears, Spice Girls, Paris Hilton and Charlie XCX.

It is linked to the very contemporary film and the debates that have dominated the “feminist” news in the United States in recent years, not only as women demand their rights, but also as shot, thought and possibility for an era such as justice and compensation.

Finally, this is an imaginary calculation against the impunity that haunts society, no matter how many spotlights.