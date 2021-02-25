Behind the scenes of the choice of Alanis Guillen as the new Juma Marruá

Alanis Guillen will be the new Juma Marruá in the Pantanal remake and the actress, who was not Plan A of the work team, had a heavyweight godfather and who helped with the final decision on the name of the actress for the iconic role. Malhação protagonist: Toda Forma de Amar was highly regarded and the one chosen by none other than Globo’s head of entertainment, Ricardo Waddington, who was impressed with the test presented by her.

Alanis’s name has been circulating as a favorite for the role since early January, as NaTelinha exclusively anticipated and was confirmed last Wednesday (24) by journalist Flávio Ricco. But she was not the first to be considered for the role and Plan A of Rogério Gomes, Papinha, director of the novel and also of Bruno Luperi, the author, was none other than Bruna Marquezine.

According to NaTelinha, even with the actress outside the station and already on a contract with Netflix for the series Maldives, alongside Manu Gavassi and Sheron Menezzes, Bruna came to be approached by the production of the soap opera to negotiate the possibility of a contract specific to play in the remake. Despite having heard all the details, she nevertheless preferred to stay in the streaming and thanked her politely by declining the offer. Although tempted, Bruna claimed she wouldn’t be able to keep her recording commitments for as long in the Pantanal region as the role required. If she had accepted, it would be another chapter in the Cold War between Globo and Netflix

In the face of denial, all eyes turned to Alanis Guillen, but there was still fear from Papinha and Bruno due to her fair complexion and also her eyes, which are far removed from an ordinary person. of the Pantanal. As the tests were the best among all the actresses, the case was brought to Ricardo Waddington, after Benedito Ruy Barbosa himself, author of the project in 1990 in Manchete, agreed that the choice would be the best.

Ricardo Waddington chooses Alanis Guillen

With the question posed to Ricardo Waddington, the new head of entertainment at Globo chose to watch the main tests carried out by different actresses before forming an opinion. Behind the scenes at the station, two sources confirmed that the executive was impressed with Alanis’ performance in her test and that it would be a waste of him not to play the part.

Unlike the others, Waddington wasn’t so much concerned with the actress’s eye color – this can even be changed with lenses, but that hasn’t been defined yet – and recalled that so much hair color and of skin resemble that of Cristiana Oliveira, responsible for living Juma Marruá in the original version of the plot. Even if the old Malhação is a little whiter, she is already instructed to do sessions in the sun to take the sun lightly.

Alanis Guillen, a nova Juma

THE NaTelinha spoke to people about the production of the Pantanal and they were unanimous in agreeing that the Alanis test was the best shot and that she was the only one comfortable playing the character. She wouldn’t have felt the weight of being Juma Marruá and it was actually the wisest choice to defend the woman who represents the Pantanal.

Wanted, Globo denied that Alanis Guillen was cast for the role of Juma and said there was still no definition, but confirmed that the actress passed the test and did well, only that the hammer had not yet been hit.