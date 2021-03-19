By Rebecca Zhu

Beijing has again blamed Australia for the current diplomatic tensions between the two countries after the Biden government told China it would not take steps to improve bilateral relations while an ally was under economic duress.

President Joe Biden reportedly told the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “we are not going to leave Australia alone in the countryside.”

The commitment was voiced by Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell ahead of a meeting between top U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska today.

“We make it clear that the United States is not prepared to improve its relationship in a bilateral and separate context at the same time that a close and expensive ally is subjected to some form of economic coercion,” Disse Campbell and the Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday.

He said Biden personally pledged the pledge to the prime minister Scott Morrison at the Quad meeting last week.

“Therefore, we are signaling to Australia and China at the highest level that we are fully aware of what is happening and that we are not ready to take substantial steps to improve relations until these policies are in place. not addressed and that a more normal interaction between Canberra and Beijing will not be established. Campbell said.

Relations between Australia and China are at their lowest since China imposed punitive economic sanctions in response to Australia’s call for an independent investigation into the origins of the CCP virus , commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus.

However, when the Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked about Campbell’s comments, spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the warning and returned the blame to Australia, saying Australia had used the wrong words regarding China’s sovereignty, security and interests.

China attacks Australia on human rights

On the same day of the Quad Alliance leaders’ meeting on March 12, the CPC presented a report the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning Australia’s use of off-shore detention centers and called for an investigation into the behavior of Australian troops abroad.

In a statement, Beijing said it wanted “concrete steps” to be taken to protect the rights of immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and children.

However, the CCP’s action comes amid growing international condemnation of the political situation in Hong Kong and the genocide of the Uyghur minority by the CCP.