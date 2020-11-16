‘Bel-Air’s new prince’ Reunion reveals two actors kicked down

One of our favorite families reunites at Thanksgiving. On Friday, Will Smith gave fans his first look The new prince of Bel-Erin Reunion Special.

He posted a trailer with a touching title on his Instagram page. “These are the people who made me who I am today,” he wrote. “I could not allow this day without marking this event.” This special was recorded on September 10, the 30th anniversary of the first date of the original series.

This trailer features the actors coming together in the iconic living room where many laughs and love are shared on the beloved original sitcom. During one part of the special, the actors shared little known stories about the series. Smith said initially Josie Jeff refused to attend the show.

“I have no desire to act,” Jeff said.

“Jeff rejected the show ten times,” Smith said. “Option is so good at talking to me,” Jeff said.

Daphne Maxwell Reid shared that second aunt Vivian was not interested in joining the cast. “They said, ‘We want you to audition with a rapper for this new sitcom.’ I said, ‘Boss,’ “Smith laughed and shook her head.

Series controllers Tatiana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karen Parsons (Hillary Banks), Joseph Marcel (Jeffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (played at Second Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) DJ Josie Jeff.

This special also featured a special moment between Smith and the original aunt Vivian Janet Hubert. “I could not celebrate thirty years The new prince Without Janet, ”Smith said.

The new prince of Bel-Erin The reunion special debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19th.