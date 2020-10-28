Belgium: Covid-positive healthcare workers ask to continue working as crisis worsens

Belgian spokesman Yves Van Laethem for the fight against coronavirus warned that if Belgians do not change their behavior, the intensive care unit will reach a capacity of 2,000 patients in 15 days.
Liege, the largest city in the French-speaking Wallonia region, has the highest incidence in Belgium. Louis Maraite, director of communications at Liege University Hospital’s Tje communications, told CNN that the hospital tested positive because of a lack of staff, but had no choice but to bring doctors and nurses without symptoms to work.
“This is not a problem because I’m working in the coronavirus department with patients tested positive,” he added. Maraite says healthcare workers with Covid-19 make up 5% to 10% of the total hospital workforce.
Another Liège state hospital, CHC MontLégia, confirmed to CNN that positive asymptomatic health care workers were asked to continue working voluntarily with “strict adherence to sanitation measures”, including limiting contact with their colleagues.
A spokesperson for the communications department of a private hospital told CNN that benign asymptomatic staff work primarily in the Covid-19 department, but patients can “work in all departments, including non-COVID patients, especially for seniors with patients, neonatal and oncology departments . weak”.
A spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Health said, according to CNN, allowing asymptomatic medical staff to continue working is allowed under “very strict conditions” because there are not enough staff. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of all patients,” she added.
At a press conference on Monday, Van Laethem revealed that 1,000 intensive beds across the country are already in use, with a total of 1,250 occupied by the weekend. He added that both hospitals and intensive care units are doubling every eight days.
In an interview with state broadcaster RTBF on Monday, Van Laethem added that it will make a decision on whether to impose a second blockade “before the weekend”. If Belgium “shows no signs of slowing, hospitalization”, more stringent action may be required.
The government last week imposed new rules on the population to slow the spread of the virus. There is a curfew every day from midnight to 5am, restaurants and cafes close when you sit down, and you have to work from home unless it’s impossible. Amateur sports events have been canceled and all professional matches must be played without an audience.
Van Laethem said “you can get out of this situation without lockdown,” but the authorities were prepared for all things, and if a second lockdown was imposed, the government “will not waste 2-3 days” before bringing it up. Said. It works.
According to Sciensano, Belgium has recorded a total of 333,718 cases and 10,899 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
