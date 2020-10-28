Belgium: Covid-positive healthcare workers ask to continue working as crisis worsens

Chief health officials warned that Belgium could run out of intensive care units in two weeks, and some hospitals are facing staff shortages. 11.5 million countries on average 13,000 cases per day According to the National Institute of Public Health Sciensano last week. Belgium’s Covid-19 outbreak is the second worst in Europe in terms of new cases per capita. Czech Republic

Belgian spokesman Yves Van Laethem for the fight against coronavirus warned that if Belgians do not change their behavior, the intensive care unit will reach a capacity of 2,000 patients in 15 days.

Liege, the largest city in the French-speaking Wallonia region, has the highest incidence in Belgium. Louis Maraite, director of communications at Liege University Hospital’s Tje communications, told CNN that the hospital tested positive because of a lack of staff, but had no choice but to bring doctors and nurses without symptoms to work.

“This is not a problem because I’m working in the coronavirus department with patients tested positive,” he added. Maraite says healthcare workers with Covid-19 make up 5% to 10% of the total hospital workforce.