Bellator 244 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Bader vs Nemkov’

Aug 22, 2020 0 Comments
Bellator 244: “Bader vs. Nemkov” is set to air tonight (Fri., Aug. 21, 2020) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. “Champ-champ” Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) puts his Light Heavyweight title on the line against top ranked Russian contender Vadim Nemkov (11-2).

Bellator 244’s main card will start at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount and DAZN (watch it here) with “Prelims” undercard bouts via YouTube at 7:15 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 244’s card below.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 244) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 244 QUICK RESULTS:

Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov —
Julia Budd vs. Jessy Miele —
Roy Nelson vs. Valentin Moldavsky —
John Salter vs. Andrew KapelSalter sub (arm triangle) 3:11 R3.
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Mark LemmingerAmosov TKO (doctor) 5:00 R1.
Adam Piccolotti vs. Sidney OutlawOutlaw SD 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.
Erik Perez vs. Joshua HillHill UD 29-28, 30-27 X2.
Lucas Brennan vs. Will SmithBrennan TKO 4:14 R2.
Vladimir Tokov vs. Chris GonzalezGonzalez SD 29-28, 28-29, 30-27.
Weber Almeida vs. Salim MukhidinovAlmeida KO 3:57 R1.
Vladyslav Parubchenko vs. John de Jesusde Jesus UD 29-28 X2, 30-27.

BELLATOR 244 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

John Salter vs. Andrew Kapel

Salter has blue trunks and red gloves, bringing a record of 17-4, fighting out of Wilmington, North Carolina. Kapel has black trunks and blue gloves, bringing a record of 15-6, fighting out of Denver, Colorado. The ref is Dan Miragliotta.

Round 1: Both men circle cautiously and throw jabs. Salter gets a takedown and is on top between Kapel’s legs, trying to get over the knees to side control. He opts instead to stand back up at 1:27 and lets a right hand go. Kapel catches a foot and closes the distance. Salter gets a double leg at 2:04 and again he’s looking to pass. Kapel closes the guard. Salter keeps trying to jump to the side and finally gets half guard. Salter moves to full mount at 3:20. Kapel is trying to control the wrists to avoid damage. He sweeps and Salter is on the bottom, but he goes for a triangle choke off his back and uses it to sweep back to the top. 10-9 Salter.

Round 2: Kapel provides the forward pressure early. Salter responds with a heavy left hand then shoots Kapel into the fence, where the double leg with a trip assist puts Kapel on his back again. Salter contorts his entire body until only his right knee is in half guard, and then he jumps to full mount at 1:33. Kapel narrowly avoids an arm triangle choke. Kapel tries and fails to buck Salter off and Salter’s going for the arm triangle again. Salter lets it go and the fighters work for position chest to chest. Kapel fails to buck him again at 2:52. Salter keeps pounding away on the ribs with his right hand, with his left arm wrapped around Kapel’s head. Another failure to shake Salter off at 4:17. Another 10-9 round for Salter.

Round 3: Kapel is once again the man pressing into range early. Salter keeps him at bay with the left hand. They tap gloves after an errant groin kick and Salter immediately takes him down again. Kapel tries and fails to keep Salter from taking full mount at 1:29. It’s a mirror image of the last round from there with the left arm squeezing Kapel’s head and the right hand accreting damage. The arm triangle finally gets sunk in and Kapel taps out at 3:11.

Final result: John Salter via submission (arm triangle choke) 3:11 of round three.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

