Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
Ben Roethlisberger helps Steelers beat the Giants and ruin Joe Judge's debut.

Sep 15, 2020

Exactly a year has passed. Ben Roethlisberger Finally appeared in the game Pittsburgh steelers.

But it didn’t seem that he had left on Monday night.

The STEELERS player represents the country and is holding a banner before starting the game. Giants

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to victory 26-16. New York Giants, The debut of ruined coach Joe Jersey. He was 32 at-bats and 21 at-bats with three touchdown passes in the match.

When asked what it feels like to take the first snap he returns, Roethlisberger replied, “It’s great.”

“I am blessed. I can’t thank enough people. There is not enough time. It certainly begins with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. My wife, my family, my friends, my doctor, my colleagues. It feels so good to be with them. And I am really grateful and blessed for this opportunity,” he said after the game.

PATRICK MAHOMES: This was more’nervous infarction’ than the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Steelers lost 10-3 when they threw a 10-yard touchdown pass. JuJu Smith-Schuster. After that, he had 7 seconds left in the first half and turned to James Washington for a 16-yard touchdown.

He put icing on Steelers’ cake when he returned to Smith-Schuster for scoring 8 yards in the fourth quarter.

Benny Snell led all runners from 19 carrys to 113 yards. James Conner I left the game due to an injury.

In the case of the Giants, the team could not go.

Daniel Jones There were two touchdown passes-both passed to Darius Slayton. However, he also had two interceptions, one of which ended a 19-play drive near the Steelers’ end zone.

Saquon Barkley Riding 15 carrys and rushed to 6 yards. The fewest yards he has rushed since week 10 against the New York Jets last season.

