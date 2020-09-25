‘Benadryl Challenge’: FDA issues a warning while investigating reports of juvenile injuries and deaths related to TikTok.

Too much diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious health problems including serious heart problems, seizures, coma, and even death.

The FDA cited reports of adolescents trapped or killed in hospital emergency rooms after participating in the so-called “Bena Drill Challenge” on social media platform TikTok.

The agency said in a press release, “We are investigating these reports and conducting reviews to see if further cases have been reported.”

The FDA has contacted TikTok and said it has “strongly urged” to remove the video from the “Benadryl Challenge” from the platform and monitor new posts.