Benfica demands: More to know the communications and pictures of the games with Morris and Forens – Benfica

This Monday Benfica, in an action involving Rafa, complained that they were fined for scoring a goal in a game with Forn. In a statement in the daily newsletter, the group asks for transparency in the Lo VAR results.





It is urgent that we be aware of the communications and pictures shown in the games played by Morrerence and Forens. When it comes to improving VAR football, it starts with transparency and shows it.

Again, an apparent fine was avoided, this time for misconduct against Rafa. To be changed, we would have advanced on the scoreboard and the story of the game would have been different.

That team did more than enough to win the Foro. It was organized, it pressed and there were target opportunities in quantity and quality to justify success. It was again blocked by the jury.

All of this contributed to the growing anxiety and embarrassment within the team, which was derived not only from the current classification, but also from the course of the game, which failed to turn the good opportunities created into goals, and added frustration weak consecutive referee errors.

The obvious misconception about Rafa in the forensic area was that in the 19th, 25th and 27th minutes before several immediate target situations, it should be noted very clearly. Clear chances were wasted in the 38th and 45th minutes of the first half and the game continued. In the second half, Pissy kicked the post and the other plays, with a little more clarity and purpose, could have set a goal.

The lack of performance throughout the season will be detrimental to our team, which is evident in the last matches, in which, despite the lower-than-desired results, a qualitative increase was observed at the exhibition level, which is not surprising since the return of many of Kovit’s cases to a normal situation after being detected on the team.

Regardless of the assessment that can be made in the course of our team, there is no understanding of the continuity of the bids that may be penalized in our favor, which is erroneously determined by the arbitral tribunals.

While there is a tool, the video referee is designed with the intention of protecting the game reality. Unfortunately, from what we have noticed, it is clear that the truth of the game is not protected.