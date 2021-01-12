Home sport Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
Benfica is attacked again by false and defamatory material

In a statement to the Observer, Benfica said Monday that DCIAP and the Judicial Police were investigating the club and that there was revenue from relocations and other symbols.

“Benfica today, again, has been attacked in the press for publishing false, inaccurate and defamatory articles,” read a text posted on the Red Club’s website. This Monday the DCAAP and the Judicial Police are investigating the Group da Loose and the Observer’s investigation is in jeopardy, claiming that there is revenue from relocations and other symbols.

“Benfica […] This so-called “information” on a classic day that is so important to the goal of winning a major title in national football can not fail to emphasize the strange coincidence “, read the note on FC Porto-Benfica later Friday.

“Benfica today, again, has been attacked in the press for publishing false, misleading and defamatory articles.

Benfica has nothing to hide, as has already been made clear in other cases, but this so-called “information” cannot fail to highlight the bizarre coincidences that appear on Classic Day, the most important day for the goal of winning the national football title.

In order to put an end to the many years of trying to wear the most important Portuguese sports company, it has been reaffirmed that everyone in this club wants to urgently recover the truth and is available to cooperate with all the authorities.

It will not be complicit in these maneuvers and interests with different appearances, which will weaken Benfica and reduce those responsible for managing it and deviating from its objectives. “

