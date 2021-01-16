Benfica Juventud Vienna Roller Hockey

Summary of the game

This Saturday, Benfica beat Associano Juventus de Viana 4-2 in the 15th round of the National Men’s Roller Hockey Championship.

Fast and intense first minutes, many chances created by both teams … but the first clear goal came from the side of Juventus de Viana, penalty 7 ‘by Conalo Neto. Benfica replied And, 11 ‘, Lucas Orthoses, With the help of Miguel Vieira Shot 1-0.

At a time when Alejandro Tomanzuez’s team is creating opponent difficulties, Edu Lamas fired very hard 2-0, One minute before the break.

In the resumption, the Argentine duo extended the advantage as Benfica were still high in the opposite half. Lucas Orthoses, Assistant Carlos Nicolia, Signed code (3-0).

Juventud de Viana reacted, responded and was reduced 3-1 By Jono Pereira (41 ‘), it had eight fouls against nine men from Benfica. Four minutes later, the same protagonist. Following the live free kick, No. 66 of Vienna Youth 3-2.

At 47 ‘, Lucas Ordos strengthened his position as the top scorer at the National Championships, with another combination between Argentina. Carlos Nicolia gave it to Lucas Orthos, who did not waste it (4-2 final).

The next day is a derby. In a planned challenge, Benfica travels to the game 15 hours that day January 24 (Sunday).

Announcements

Alejandro Tomanzuez (Benfica coach): “We know this is an opponent. It’s going to complicate things. He’s well organized, runs well on the counter – attack. I’m very happy with the performance of the Benfica team.

Benfica-Juventud de Vienna, 4-2