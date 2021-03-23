Benfica SC Horda Handball Championship

Summary of the game

Benfica And SC Horta scheduled a meeting this Monday night in controversy for the 13th round match of the National Handball Championship. In Pavilion No.2 Da Loos, a fair win for the Reds (27-22).

Against 14th classifiers (28 points), Strong eagles enter (3rd place, with 52 points), shows what they are coming for! The first minutes of the guide Benfica’s domain, And with goalkeepers with evidence. With 15 minute game, Marker Recorded a 8-2, reasonable And a sign of what is going on in court. From here, Azorian Creation Answer, Growing in the game, approaching, reducing disability. To To break, Part 12-10. Everything is open!

With, very interesting reaction Both teams are matched and with goals in both teams. Benfica tried to take the plane, but some mistakes and a lot of struggles from the opposing team did not allow it. With eleven minutes in the second half, Draw 16 goals in the loose! Some Confused the team’s chess, And the avatars finally got some benefits. At the final ten minute entrance 21-17… Four goals difference! Until the end, More controversy in court, The Azores would never throw the piece to the ground and sell it face to face with failure. Victory for Benfica, 27-22.

The team led by Sema Rodriguez enters the court again next Saturday, In 15 hours, In Pavilion No. 2 da Loose, before that A.A. அவன்கா. This refers to competition 21st day Of the competition.

Reports

Sema Rodriguez (Benfica coach): “What happened in so many games happened today. We have so many great moments and so few other things. We have to be very consistent throughout the game so that this does not happen. So there will be no ups and downs. “