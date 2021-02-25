Bernardo Silva praises Cardiola Cancello – reveals the ‘unexpected’ qualities of the hero.

This Wednesday, Pep Cardiola praised Jono Cancello and Bernardo Silva, following another successful victory for the Citizens, again with the direct participation of two Portuguese players. Then Meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach, The coach talked about both and even revealed a characteristic known to some about the attacking midfielder.

“You can only do better sometimes, you can know when not to take risks. But he’s a very smart player, he gives us something special to make us play. I’m very happy with his two assists over the last three. A player of a lot of quality, his body. The situation is interesting, “said the Catalan coach. About Bernardo Silva, more compliments … “This is very good on the title. Very good! I see it in training. When you do the movement of that title you have to use not only your head, but your whole body. He uses it around his neck and the rest of his body. Areas. He’s a good title, honestly. I know, the goal was fantastic. He’s an attacking midfielder in particular, especially when he’s reached that area. This quality is special to reach the area where Bernardo and Kundok have to finish. ”