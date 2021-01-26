Home World Bernie Sanders movie that has now gone viral in toy form

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
Bernie Sanders movie that has now gone viral in toy form

D.Moments after Joe Biden’s inauguration, Bernie Sanders’ film ‘Viral’ went viral.

Wearing cross-legged, a parka and white and brown gloves, the Vermont senator was a real hit on the internet. Such success can now keep Bernie Sanders at home … in the form of a cookie toy.

Profit from the sale of this exclusive toy, It is for sale on eBay, Meals on Wheels will be donated to the United States.

Last week, the Bernie Sanders campaign store began selling sweatshirts with photos promoting thousands of ‘memes’, the value of which went to Meals on Wheels projects. [Refeições Sobre Rodas]In Vermont.

“I was talking to a friend who told me that Bernie had sold some shirts and that all the profits had gone to the association (…) and I knew right away that this was what I wanted to do with the toy I made,” said CNN, the toy maker and owner of Toby Time Crochet.

The first auction for the toy, on Saturday, was 99 coins, however, this Tuesday, the item already has more than 155 auctions and goes for 13 thousand euros. The auction closes this Tuesday afternoon.

Like Sanders’ picture, the puppet’s photos have gone viral on social media.

Here are some of the thousands of memes that have spread on social networks.

