Best Blu-ray players of 2020

Thanks to the increased storage capacity of Blu-ray Disc, the hardware player Sound quality and video Effective. There are two types of discs available. 1080p Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray. With a 4K player, you can play both types and have access to the following formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS: X and Dolby Atmos. Streaming issues like buffering, dropout or bandwidth limit don’t exist. But if you want, you can also stream most Blu-ray players. Netflix (Some even in 4K) all play DVDs CD collection, Too. Other products like the Xbox One S Latest gameplay. If you don’t have a 4K TV and just have a regular Blu-ray library, you can save money by buying a 1080p-only player like the Sony BDP-3700.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Sony UBP-X700 is at the cutting edge of 4K Blu-ray technology, in part thanks to Dolby Vision compatibility. Offering a variety of streaming services, Sony offers solid performance at an affordable price. Read the Sony UBP-X700 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you want to spend a minimal amount of money on a Blu-ray player, you should choose the Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray player. It offers a lot of features for a fraction of the cost, but it’s only 1080p, so you might miss out on advanced features like 4K and Dolby Vision. Read the Sony BDP-S3700 review.

