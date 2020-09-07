Home Tech Best Buy Labor Day Sale in 2020

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
From 4K TVs to Apple equipment, the Best Buy Labor Day sale event is one of the best sales on the 3-day holiday weekend. Best Buy offers discounts like Black Friday on our favorite technology.

Notable deals include up to $300 off MacBook Pro, 4K TV off $99, and up to $200 off gaming laptops. What the Best Buy Labor Day sales event doesn’t offer is console deals. But to be fair, no retailer offers it. (I’ve listed a few game deals below, but Best Buy has Switch Lite in stock.)

