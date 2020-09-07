Best Buy Labor Day Sale in 2020

From 4K TVs to Apple equipment, the Best Buy Labor Day sale event is one of the best sales on the 3-day holiday weekend. Best Buy offers discounts like Black Friday on our favorite technology.

Notable deals include up to $300 off MacBook Pro, 4K TV off $99, and up to $200 off gaming laptops. What the Best Buy Labor Day sales event doesn’t offer is console deals. But to be fair, no retailer offers it. (I’ve listed a few game deals below, but Best Buy has Switch Lite in stock.)

That’s why we are putting together our favorite Best Buy Labor Day sales in one place. Also, check out our best guide. Labor day mattress sale And our comprehensive guide for the best vacation Labor day sale.

4K TV

Insignia 43 inch 1080p TV: $199 to $129 @ Best Buy

Do you want an inexpensive TV that doesn’t take up too much space and isn’t complicated to use? Step into the Insignia 43-inch 1080p TV. No smart features, no voice remote control, only 1080p resolution and 3 HDMI ports. It’s also a great TV for kids because it has a V-chip that allows you to block programs according to their rating. One of the cheapest TVs at the Best Buy Labor Day sale event. View Transaction

Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $649, now $499 @ Best Buy

Hisense H65 series is an affordable 4K TV with HDR support (Dolby Vision/HDR10), built-in Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast and voice remote control. At $499.99, it’s one of the weekend’s best sales. View Transaction

LG 70″ 4K TV: Currently $649, $579 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently doing epic TV deals, and LG UN7070 is one of them. The 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for $579.99 ($70 off). It provides HDR10 / HLG support, Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa support, Apple AirPlay 2 / Home Kit support, and uses webOS as the default platform. Sure, the 70-inch Hisense above is $80 cheaper, but if you want a famous brand TV, this Best Buy Labor Day sale is as cheap as buying it.View Transaction

Vizio 50″ 4K QLED TV: Currently $399 $379 @ Best Buy

The Vizio M series is an affordable TV that offers a lot of technology despite its low price. QLED TVs have a built-in Chromecast, full array backlight with 16 local dimming zones, and HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG). This is a great deal if you are on a tight budget.View Transaction

TCL 65″ 8 series 4K QLED TV: $1,999 to $1,399 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-series is TCL’s first high-end TV. It has amazing picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos and Roku Smart TV features. Now with $600 off, this is the best Best Buy Labor Day Sale. (It’s $200 cheaper than last week.) View Transaction

TCL 75″ QLED Roku TV: $1,499 @ Best Buy Now at $2,999

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy is also selling a 75-inch TCL 8-series QLED TV for $1,499.99. This is a 50% discount and is the best price we’ve seen for this excellent TV. It also costs $100 more than the 65-inch TV price mentioned above!View Transaction

LG OLED 4K TV: Up To $1,200 Off Best Buy

There is an amazing Best Buy Labor Day sale for OLED fans. Best Buy is getting discounts of up to $1,200 on select LG OLED TVs this weekend. After discount, OLED starts as low as $1,399. Sales include models from 48 inches to 77 inches. View Transaction

laptop

Kano PC: $299 to $269 @ Best Buy

Need a cheap laptop for your students? The Kano PC is $30 off and is the cheapest laptop on Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. It’s also the only affordable laptop that’s still in stock. The children’s laptop features a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen display, 1.1GHz Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. View Transaction

Gaming PC: Up To $200 Off Best Buy

As part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales event, retailers are getting up to $200 off select gaming laptops from Asus, MSI and HP. Well-equipped gaming gear for casual gamers after the discount starts at $899.99. View Transaction

MacBook Air (2020): $999, now $899 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu email address can get MacBook Air 2020 for just $899 ($100 discount). That’s one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s excellent laptops. It has a 10th generation Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It also features Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, which is far better than the MBA’s previous generation keyboard. View Transaction

Video game

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t have a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite, but there are handheld stocks that are hard to find at regular retail prices. That’s a great deal you can find these days. View Transaction

Console game: $30 Off Best Buy

New Super Mario Bros. From U Deluxe to Assassin’s Creed, Best Buy is getting up to $30 off a wide range of console games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS4. This is one of the best buy labor day sales for gamers. View Transaction

Smart house

Smart Home Device: Up To $75 Off Best Buy

Best Buy Offers Up To $75 Off Select Alexa Powered Smart Home Devices And Bundles. One of the biggest smart home discounts I’ve seen at Best Buy. Includes Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, and more. View Transaction

Ring Smart Home Sales: Best Buy @ Free Echo Show 5

Let’s start by saying that all retailers are selling ring smart home devices at the end of this year. However, Best Buy bundles a free Echo Show 5 (worth $89) with the purchase of the ring. For example, you can buy Ring Video Door Bell 3 for $149.99 ($50 discount) and get the free Echo Show 5 to boot. Other ring devices on sale include Ring Flood Light Cam and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. View Transaction READ Nintendo Change eShop sale: 7 discounted game titles to buy now

fitness

Samsung Galaxy Fit Tracker: $99, now $49 @ Best Buy

Don’t want to spend more than $200 on your fitness tracker? Best Buy sells the Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker for $49.99. The watch automatically detects activity and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week. It also includes a built-in heart rate monitor. View Transaction

Fitbit Inspire HR: $99 to $69 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire HR is the ultimate fitness tracker for beginners. It’s easy to use, tracks all the basics (calories burned, steps, etc.) and boasts a built-in heart rate monitor. Now it’s the cheapest price.View Transaction

Fitbit Charge 4: Currently $149 $129 @ Best Buy

Editor’s Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit you can buy. This mainly means that Charge 4 is the first Fitbit with built-in GPS, so you can get more accurate tracking when running, biking, or swimming. It also has Fitbit’s SPO2 sensor for better sleep tracking. The seldom sold Best Buy Labor Day sale event sells for just $129. View Transaction

