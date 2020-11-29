Best Cyber ​​Monday deals with Chromebook 2020

Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook deals are the best way to get some great laptops for less money. We’ve already seen some stunning savings on Chromebooks, and Cyber ​​Monday deals Are just beginning.

One of the best Chromebook deals ever Lenovo Chromebook Flex for Le 179, Which is a $ 100 discount. If you want a bigger display, the HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook is priced at $ 269, which is a $ 130 discount.

They are definitely just a sample. All the major retailers are expected to release the best cyber Monday Chromebook deals, so let’s see more of them as tomorrow approaches. Keep in mind that stock is low and sells fast, so if you find the deal you want, get it quickly.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook deals our eyes off, so whether you are looking for a great 2-in-1 Chromebook or a cheap Chromebook for kids, this is the place for you. Stick with Tom’s guide for all the best Cyber ​​Monday laptop deals .

Best Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook now deals

Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook Deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: Now 9 279 was $ 179 @ Best Buy

Save $ 100 on this 2-in-1 Chromebook, which is one of the cheapest ways to add a replaceable laptop to your arsenal. As the name suggests, you can push the screen backwards in 360 degree tablet mode or move the keyboard backwards when needed. It has a touch screen, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek MT8173C CPU.See contract

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Now it was $ 299 for $ 289 Lenovo

You only save $ 10 on this Chromebook Duet, but it’s a great choice for students who want a laptop and tablet on one device. It has a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen, 64GB of memory and 4GB of RAM. You will also receive 12 months of Google One.See contract

Acer Chromebook 715: $ 499 now $ 473 @ Walmart

Need a faster Chromebook? This Core i3 based Acer Chromebook has the speed you deserve. You get a full HD display for watching movies and TV shows online, and 128GB of storage for downloading all the Android apps you can listen to. See contract

HP Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch: Now $ 399 was $ 269 @ Best Buy

Using an Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this hybrid Chromebook with touchscreen display will save you $ 130. This is a great Chromebook deal for those who love the big display.See contract

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1: $ 570 now $ 519 Amazon

The flexible hinge on this Chromebook allows the 14-inch screen to stand up at any angle, but is light enough to easily carry this versatile laptop anywhere you want. This Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook deal includes a Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in a sleek all-metal design. See contract

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: Now the target was 9,299 for the $ 249 target

Currently returned to full price. Looking for a portable Chromebook that doubles as a tablet? Acer 2-in-1 Spin 311 has what you need. It has an 11-inch touchscreen, MediaTek CPU and 32GB of storage and 15 hours of battery life. At 9 249, this is a great Cyber ​​Monday Chromebook deal. See contract

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6 “: $ 229 now $ 199 @ Walmart

In and out of stock: A small Chromebook model, and for a pretty small price. Now for less than $ 200 you can get a Chromebook with an 11.6 inch display, Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD graphics 600, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It goes in and out of stock, but it may be available for store pick-up in some places.See contract

HP Chromebook 11.6 “: Now 9 219 was $ 149 @ Best Buy

In and out of stock: Save $ 70 on this Chromebook, which is even cheaper by Chromebook standards. With an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of memory and an Intel Celeron CPU, this is a Chromebook that fits all your basic needs.See contract