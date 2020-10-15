Best Prime Day Instant Pod Deals

This story Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Next is the Monster Sale Week. Prime day (Ends at 11:59 PM (PT) on Wednesday, October 14) Walmart’s Big Save and Target’s trading day, It will compete directly with Prime Day.

There were notable deals this week for the Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands. We’ve put together our best choices for instant pots, slow cookers and other multicookers below. Best Buy and You can buy it at Walmart for $99. We update this story regularly to make sure the sale is still active.

insignia This is as cheap as being able to find a full-featured multicooker in an instant pot, but it costs about half the price. Insignia scores high in Best Buy’s proven buying reviews and has a cooking capacity of 6 quarts. This is enough to handle an easy weekday dinner for a family of four.

Instant pot For the more delicate instant pods, 6 quart lux is also on sale, priced at just $59, Red or Navy blue. The 6 Quart Lux boasts 12 cooking programs and programmable timers. Free 2-day shipping is included.

Instant pot This multicooker doesn’t have Instant Pot’s signature pressure cooking features, but it cooks slowly, grills, stirs, steams, grills, grills and warms. It has a cooking capacity of 6 quarts and a stylish, modern look.