Best Prime Day Instant Pod Deals

Oct 15, 2020 0 Comments
This story Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Next is the Monster Sale Week. Prime day (Ends at 11:59 PM (PT) on Wednesday, October 14) Walmart’s Big Save and Target’s trading day, It will compete directly with Prime Day.

There were notable deals this week for the Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands. We’ve put together our best choices for instant pots, slow cookers and other multicookers below. 6 quart multi cook $30 Best Buy and Instant Pot Duo with air fryer attached You can buy it at Walmart for $99. We update this story regularly to make sure the sale is still active.

This is as cheap as being able to find a full-featured multicooker in an instant pot, but it costs about half the price. Insignia scores high in Best Buy’s proven buying reviews and has a cooking capacity of 6 quarts. This is enough to handle an easy weekday dinner for a family of four.

For the more delicate instant pods, 6 quart lux is also on sale, priced at just $59, Red or Navy blue. The 6 Quart Lux boasts 12 cooking programs and programmable timers. Free 2-day shipping is included.

This multicooker doesn’t have Instant Pot’s signature pressure cooking features, but it cooks slowly, grills, stirs, steams, grills, grills and warms. It has a cooking capacity of 6 quarts and a stylish, modern look.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the most versatile in the line as the crisping lid turns a multicooker into an air fryer. Make a tender meat and savory stew down, then air fry chicken wings or french fries in seconds, or make boneless pork ribs and finish with an air frying lid for a crispy, crispy outside.

