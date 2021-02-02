Bestravel launches special honeymoon campaign – Publituris

The Bestravel travel agency network has just launched a special honeymoon campaign, dedicated to honeymooners, honeymooners or those simply looking for a very romantic trip until 2021.

The campaign kicks off this Monday, with an exclusive webinar and with the participation of travel consultants Bestravel and Tui, specially dedicated to presenting the most romantic and safe destinations, and clarifying all doubts to lovers. This digital event aims to replace the traditional wedding fairs that take place at this time of the calendar, by emphasizing the proximity of these new times to this audience.

Communication for this campaign will also be present in Bestravel points of sale and digital platforms – landing page, newsletter, Facebook and Instagram.

Customers who contact Bestravel agencies in Portugal or on bestravel.pt will have access to several tourism products, with special offers, prices and exclusive Bestravel programs. Some of the destinations that will be available are idyllic seaside destinations like Maldives, Zanzibar, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt but also combined in the form of safaris to Kenya, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.