Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
Biden accuses Trump of "disorderly conduct" and suggests he should not have access to classified information

U.S. President Joe Biden has argued at the White House that his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive further reports from the U.S. Secret Service, justifying his position by the former head of state’s “disorderly conduct.”

