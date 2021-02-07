Biden accuses Trump of “disorderly conduct” and suggests he should not have access to classified information

U.S. President Joe Biden has argued at the White House that his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive further reports from the U.S. Secret Service, justifying his position by the former head of state’s “disorderly conduct.”

Traditionally, after a president leaves the White House, he or she regularly receives reports with confidential information on important issues in American politics. Currently, these are Descriptions Secret services are being sent to former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

If tradition continues, Donald Trump will join the list, however, Joe Biden expressed great disdain for this possibility, condemning Trump’s “disorderly conduct” in connection with the “uprising” on Capitol Hill, when thousands of supporters occupied the former presidential congress, resulting in five deaths from the scenes.

“I do not want to speculate loudly. I think it is not necessary [Trump] These are Descriptions. What value do you give them? What impact do they have on him? Biden said Entrevista for CBS News, The former president expresses his concern about what has happened in the past regarding “slipping” and the disclosure of confidential information.

The manner in which Donald Trump handled confidential information was a constant concern during his tenure, and one of the most important events occurred in May 2017. At the time, Washington PoseReported to be the then US President Shared “top secret” information about Dash With Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow Ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak.

In another case, in 2019, Trump posted aerial images of the Iranian site on his Twitter account, where an explosion occurred when a satellite was launched, and that photo contained classified information from secret services.

In addition, as the American press has pointed out over the past four years, Trump has been known to not read carefully the confidential information reports that reach his secretary.

Worried about risk Trump Continuing access to confidential information was raised last January, by Susan Gordon, who was deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service until 2019, wrote one Comment article on Washington Post To warn about the vulnerability of the former president and his relationship with business abroad.

“Your ‘security profile’ is complicated because professionals want to call you. Any former president, by definition, presents a goal and some risks. But former President Trump, even before last week’s events [invasão do Capitólio] It’s exceptionally vulnerable to negative agents with bad intentions, ”wrote Susan Gordon.

Until Joe Biden assumed the presidency, restricting access to this information to the former president was never heard of. But give the track record of Donald Trump and the allegations against the former president Responsible for the invasion of the Capitol, For the first time in history, a former head of state can be excluded from tradition Descriptions Secret services.

“I don’t think there is any need [Trump] Keep getting ConferenceIntelligence, ”Biden reiterated in an interview with CBS News. The White House has not yet clarified whether the president’s statements are official or whether they represent only his opinion.

Next Tuesday, Donald Trump, the first president in U.S. history to be twice the target of an indictment (Indictment), The indictment begins to be investigated in the Senate “Incitement to Rebellion”. To declare Trump guilty, two-thirds of senators need a positive vote, so 50 Democratic senators must have at least 17 Republicans vote with him.