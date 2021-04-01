Home World Biden administration considers Israel occupying West Bank – News

Biden administration considers Israel occupying West Bank – News

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
Biden administration considers Israel occupying West Bank - News

“It is a historical fact that Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights after the 1967 war,” the US diplomatic spokesman Netflix was quoted as saying by the France-Press Agency today.

A spokesman assured that the annual report on human rights released by Washington on Tuesday “uses the word ‘aggression’ in the current West Bank context.”

“This is the old position of previous Democratic and Republican governments decades ago,” stressed the State Department spokesman for Joe Biden’s administration.

The report, entitled “Israel, the West Bank and Gaza”, was renamed “Israel and the Occupied Territories” before former President Donald Trump’s decree.

In this way, the Biden administration seemed to avoid openly speaking out about the West Bank as an “occupied territory” in line with the most pro-Israel diplomacy implemented by the previous Republican government.

The United States Department of State, however, inserted it by failing to return to the status of “occupied territories,” however, the terms used do not reflect a position on any issue related to the final stage of negotiations “Parties to the Conflict, especially between Israeli Sovereign Frontier and Israeli Border and Israel” .

“That part of the report covers Israel (…), as well as the Colon Heights and East-Jerusalem occupied by Israel during the June 1967 war,” the authors of the document said.

Without changing those decisions made during the Republican Donald Trump administration, it is said that “the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019.”

READ  The Govt-19 negotiator was forced to hand over the children to the mother

Netflix added that the formation did not reflect a change in the position of the Biden administration, which, unlike Donald Trump, supports a two – state solution for Israel and Palestine.

You May Also Like

Constitutionalists in Chorus criticize Marcelo for social support (and the government uses it) | President

Constitutionalists in Chorus criticize Marcelo for social support (and the government uses it) | President

The family of the accused policeman in connection with Floyd's death did not appear in court

The family of the accused policeman in connection with Floyd’s death did not appear in court

Putin tells Merkel and Macron that Russia is ready to restore ties with the EU

Putin tells Merkel and Macron that Russia is ready to restore ties with the EU

CC wants the incident that blocked the Suez Canal not to happen again - News

CC wants the incident that blocked the Suez Canal not to happen again – News

Bolzano is making ministerial reforms and replacing those who hold 6 portfolios in a single day

Bolzano is making ministerial reforms and replacing those who hold 6 portfolios in a single day

Imagem do vulcão em erupção na Islândia expele lava e drone filma tudo

Pilot melts his drone and gets a volcanic eruption from a volcano in Iceland

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *