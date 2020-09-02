The Biden campaign was the subject of a joke on Tuesday after unveiling its recent push to reach young voters.

The Verge Declaration That Joe Biden and Kamala harris Trying to carve a virtual realm in the popular Nintendo Switch video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”.

In the game, players can download campaign yard signs and display them on their assets. Signage includes the classic “Biden Harris”, “Team Joe” and “Joe” Pride logos.

Biden Campaign Director told The Verge: “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse and powerful platform that unites communities around the world. It’s a new opportunity for our campaign for Biden-Harris supporters to engage and connect as they build and decorate the island.”

CNN’s DON LEMON praises the accusations after urging him to tolerate the lighting.

Christian Tom, Director of Digital Partnerships for Biden Campaign, said, “As we enter our final campaign towards November, this is one way to find new and innovative ways to meet voters and bring their supporters together where they are.

It’s not clear how popular this new campaign effort is among “Animal Crossing” players, but critics mocked Democrat tickets.

“Joe Biden’s campaign has now spent more time in an alternate reality than in Wisconsin,” said Zach Parkinson, deputy communications director for Trump campaigns.

“Is there a press conference in the animal forest?” Asked RealClearNews correspondent Philip Wegman.

MICHAEL MOORE WARNING DEMS: Trump’s voter passion is’off the chart!’

“It’s a way to spoil the only good thing about the pandemic,” said Stephen Sterling, editor of the Columbia Journalism Investigations project.

“What about the Animal Crossing yard signs instead of Medicare for All and Green New Deal? It will excite youth!” Cried Hill’s Krystal Ball.

Many critics have compared Biden’s “Animal Crossing” push to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “Pokemon Go to the polls” gingerbread during the 2016 campaign.

BILL MAHER left Trump, RNC left a’very tense’ feeling about BIDEN’s opportunity.

Politico reporter Tina Nguyen declared, “Oh, this is the 2020 version of Pokemon Go To The Polls.”

“Pokemon Go To Left On Healthcare,” Young Turks’ Emma Vigeland pleaded with the candidates.

“Animals cross the road to polls,” joke comedian Mike Drucker.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.