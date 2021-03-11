Biden considers the historic success of the economic stimulus package to be – the economy

“AT [presidente da Câmara dos Representantes, a democrata Nancy] Pelosi, ao [líder da maioria democrata no Senado, Chuck] Schumer, and everyone who voted for the North American recovery plan – thank you. This is a historic victory for the American people, ”Democrat Joe Biden wrote on social media Twitter.

The gigantic $ 1.9 billion (more than $ 1.5 billion) package is already considered a success by the Biden administration 50 days after the Democrats arrived at the White House.

The plan to think about America’s recovery in the wake of the epidemic crisis – the country with the highest number of epidemics and deaths in the world – was voted down by 220 votes to 211. Republicans opposed the document, citing extravagant spending and mismanagement.

According to France-Press (AFP), the total value of the package is equal to Italy’s GDP.

“I can’t wait to sign it [a legislação que regulamenta o pacote de estímulo económico] This week. Every element of the U.S. rescue meets real needs, “said Pyton, after visiting a unit in Washington, D.C., which was used for the vaccination campaign.

In the hemisphere, Nancy Pelosi spoke of the “decisive” moment for the country.

For his part, Mitch McConnell, president of the Republican Senators, described it as “one of the worst laws ever seen” and “a great example of a swollen democratic agenda.”

Republicans, among other critics, condemn the 9% investment in the fight against the epidemic.

Govt-19 has already killed more than 500,000 people in the United States, and by 2020 the U.S. economy will have fallen 3.5%, the worst year since World War II.