Biden invites the presidents of Russia and China to a climate change summit

US President Joe Biden has invited his colleagues from Russia, Vladimir Putin and China, Xi Jinping, to a climate change summit next month.

40 leaders from around the world will be invited to the April 22 and 23 summit, which will be held via video conference, which is fully open to the public, Biden executive officials told Andrei.

Biden Management is forming the forum with the announcement of new policies to reduce emissions of coal, natural gas and oil.

According to the same sources, the promotion of the US summit on climate change, which took place between the terms of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, is aimed at resuming, but Pitton’s predecessor Donald Trump did not call for a 4-year term.

Climate change forums promoted during the Obama administration are seen as key to the launch of the Paris Agreement, which sets specific goals to reduce emissions from fossil fuels.

Donald Trump resigned from the Paris Agreement, but Biden, in his first decisions as president, signed in January on countries to replace the United States.

The guest list for next month’s forum will also include Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, whose policy for international environmental forums lasted until the end of Trump’s term.

In November, Glasgow is scheduled to hold talks on climate change at the UN level.

As a candidate, Biden has pledged to invest $ 250 billion ($ 1.7 billion) to reduce emissions to zero in the United States by 2050.