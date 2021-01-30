Home World Biden National Security Adviser says US-Russia relations will be ‘tough’

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
The announcement comes just days before the countries decided to extend the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to five more years, just before its expiration date.

Relations between Russia To us Jake Sullivan, the U.S. president’s national security adviser, said Friday that it would be “tough” under Joe Biden.

According to him, the two countries still have to deal with the series of nuclear challenges and threats that lie outside the new start agreement extended by the Russian team. Vladimir Putin, Further This Friday (29), For another five years.

“As for Russia, President Biden is taking a pragmatic and clear approach, which will be challenging and difficult because Russia represents threats on many dimensions,” Sullivan said.

The new government wants to negotiate with Moscow on strategic stability, but the official stressed that it will continue to oppose what he calls “aggressive behavior.”

“We also need to look at the fundamental question of strategic stability between the two major nuclear powers,” Sullivan told a virtual group. “Russia’s aggressive behavior and threats to the United States and our allies can, at the same time, firmly and unequivocally deny the problems of strategic stability.”

