Biden proposes infrastructure plan to create ‘millions of jobs’ and ‘win’ China-international

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday (31) proposed a nearly $ 2 trillion investment in infrastructure, creating “millions” of jobs, changing the way China faces the global economic climate and fights climate change.

The Democrats compared his plan to the ambitious American space program of the 1960s, saying it would boost the livelihoods of poor and middle-class Americans, cope with global warming, and be financed by higher taxes on large corporations and the rich.

“It’s big, yes. It’s brave, yes. We can do it!”, Said the President. “It will create the most flexible, strong and innovative economy in the world,” he added, stressing that he wants to “win” the competition with China.

“These are investments we must not make,” he pointed out directly from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he began his campaign for the White House two years ago.

The first phase of the “Built Back Better” project will describe investments that will span eight years, funded by corporate tax increases, with rates ranging from the current 21% to 28%.

“This is not about fining anyone,” Biden said. “I have nothing against millionaires or millionaires. I believe in American capitalism.”

But the White House tenant was angry that a firefighter or teacher was paying 22% income tax, while businesses like Amazon did not pay federal taxes. “We will put an end to it,” he promised.

“As long as he is not involved in raising taxes on low-income people,” he said, he was open to other ideas.

The plan includes repairing nearly 10,000 bridges in the country and allocating $ 620 billion to the transportation sector to modernize more than 32,000 kilometers of roads and highways.

– War in Congress –

The new legislative attack comes shortly after Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion plan to repair the damage caused by the Govt-19 epidemic in the economy.

However, Biden’s speech was only the beginning of a long war in the legislature, the outcome of which is uncertain. With a narrow democratic majority, negotiations should be complex.

The first voices of dissent came from the Democratic Left. According to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez, the proposed values ​​are simply “not enough.”

According to Wyoming Republican Senator John Barroso, the bill is a “Trojan horse” that will allow Democrats to “raise costs and taxes.”

All of this will be a test of Biden’s negotiating skills, a former senator and Washington policy senior in the coming months.

– Electric cars –

The plan considers expanding the “electric car revolution”, for example, the conversion of 20% of the Navy to electric buses for school transport.

It also provides for the construction of infrastructure that is highly resistant to developments linked to climate change.

Repairing or building roads, bridges, railways, ports, and airports is an idea that has been of great importance to Americans in general since much of the nation’s infrastructure dates back to the 1950s, and its decline is unquestionable.

However, it is not easy to reach a consensus between Democrats and Republicans.

Biden’s two predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, also issued statements on potential deals and big promises in the region, which ended in failure.

Transport Secretary Pete Pattick, who is at the forefront of the project, hopes that this time, the road map will be different.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to think big about the support of both sides and to have the courage in the infrastructure,” Pattik said.

– “Dangerous” error –

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has so far welcomed many of Biden’s decisions, such as the return to the Paris Climate Agreement and the bailout plan for the economy, expressed disagreement with the move.

While acknowledging his desire to prioritize infrastructure, he believes the Democrat leader made a “dangerous” mistake in the way he finances his project.

“We strongly oppose the proposed tax hikes, which will delay the economic recovery and make the United States less competitive in the international arena, which is directly contrary to the objectives of this plan,” he argued.

Trump, who has spoken about reviving infrastructure but not making progress in Congress, has accused his successor of proposing a “total economic surrender” strategy.

He denounced a “monstrosity” and considered the increase in corporate taxes to be “a great gift” to China.

“Joe Biden’s brutal attack on the American dream should never become law (…) our economy will be destroyed!”, He concluded.

Meanwhile, Biden said the 28% increase in corporate taxes would be less than the year before Trump came to power, almost 70 years between World War II and 2017.