Home World Biden says he is “impatient” to know the Republicans’ decision

Biden says he is “impatient” to know the Republicans’ decision

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
Biden says he is "impatient" to know the Republicans' decision

“I look forward to seeing what my Republican friends will do if they take responsibility,” Biden said in a brief interview with reporters at the White House, but made it clear he did not intend to discuss the matter with any particular senator.

Donald Trump’s political trial begins today, the third day in a row that he has been charged with “inciting insurgency” by a group of three lawyers hired by the former president to present defense arguments.

On Thursday, pro-democracy lawmakers called for Trump’s sentencing, showing video footage of him trying to make direct contact between the former president’s public statements, denouncing election fraud in the November 3, 2020 presidential election, and meeting action. Hitting the Capitol on January 6 caused five deaths.

After passing the impeachment process in the House of Representatives, Democrats need a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is unlikely to condemn Trump, a majority Republican to prove allegiance to the former president.

The results of Donald Trump’s political trial will be known early this weekend, as senators on both sides have not indicated they would like to call witnesses to the sessions.

READ  Covid-19 forced Venezuelans to head property. But crossing the border just isn't quick

You May Also Like

The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

Public We do not end public life early

Public We do not end public life early

Senator Lindsay Graham confirms "indictment is over, Trump is being saved"

Senator Lindsay Graham confirms “indictment is over, Trump is being saved”

USA: Biden withdraws request to repeal Obamacare health law

USA: Biden withdraws request to repeal Obamacare health law

Prague chose the best European destination

Prague chose the best European destination

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *