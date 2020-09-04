Democratic presidential candidate Joe BidenJoe Biden Trump Skewer Biden Proposes Supporters To Vote Twice In Pennsylvania Help Sarah Jessica Parker launch’Moms for Biden’ in Trump, Ohio, dubbed the American War fatal’loser’ at a French cemetery. Prosecuted on friday President Trump Donald John Trump Netanyahu Confidentially Tolerates UAE and U.S. Arms Sales Plans He denied that he wrote. Attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 elections by voters mailing their ballots and then appearing directly on the ballot to see if a second ballot was stopped.

At a press conference in Delaware, Biden said it was a “felony crime” to vote twice.

“I think all of this is designed to cause so much confusion that it will be thrown into the air no matter what the election results are,” Biden said.

“The reason is clear because he tells and does what other presidents I know of in American history have never done. There is another illegal and inappropriate thing he said or did, but he said many of them were unimportant. It just undermines the legitimacy of our Democratic process and is dangerous.”

Trump has said several times this week that voters will have to mail their ballots and try to vote in person, assuming they will not receive them.

The president said that if election security was as good as the Democrats say, voters would be banned from voting twice.

Trump has repeatedly raised groundless claims that fraud is rampant in mail and absentee ballots.

Democrats and election watchdogs accused Trump of inciting voters to commit felony crimes by voting twice.

The White House says the president is not encouraging illegal activity, but is telling voters to “confirm” that vote-by-mail ballots have been counted.

“The president is not proposing illegal behavior to anyone,” said White House reporter Kayleigh McEnany. “What he said very clearly is to make sure your vote is voted and vote if not.”