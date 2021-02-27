Biden’s plan to support the economy takes a new step in Congress United States

The $ 1.9 billion stimulus package that Joe Biden plans to support the U.S. economy was about to come into effect after the House of Representatives voted in favor on Saturday morning. The next phase is now Senate approval, where one of the most important measures of the plan, the minimum wage increase, is to set aside risks.

The Project supported by Biden Management – This includes, among other things, the issuance of checks for 00 1400 (approximately 1160 euros at the current exchange rate) per section of the population, an abnormal increase in the amount of unemployment benefit and an increase in the minimum wage from 25 7.25. $ 15 an hour (about 12.5 euros) – 219 votes in favor and 212 votes in favor of the House of Representatives. The members of this Congress were almost completely divided according to their party affiliation (Democrats have a majority of 221 to 211).

The plan now goes to the Senate for final congressional approval, and on behalf of the Democrats, the plan could be signed by the president in mid-March, with some of the support measures introduced with previous plans approved by the Trump administration.

But for that to happen, they must undergo special treatment of this law that allows them to approve with a simple majority, not a 60% majority. In this case, the Democrats could be harassed, and by the tiebreaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, the diploma would be guaranteed to pass.

However, a certain action can cause some obstacles. The minimum wage increase (which has been the case since 2009) not only raises doubts for two Democratic senators, but, according to experts, may not have the qualities needed to benefit from special treatment that requires majority approval. Simple.

If that happens, Democrats may be forced to withdraw the move – something very important to the party’s progressive faction – so as not to jeopardize the approval of the rest of the plan. Another hypothesis to be discussed at this stage is to reduce the target of the proposed increase to $ 10 to $ 12 per hour.

Joe Biden and his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that a larger plan was necessary, Not only helps the U.S. economy recover after the biggest recession in decades, but also supports efforts to combat the epidemic through a rapid vaccination process.