Biden’s plan to support the economy takes a new step in Congress United States

Feb 27, 2021 0 Comments
The $ 1.9 billion stimulus package that Joe Biden plans to support the U.S. economy was about to come into effect after the House of Representatives voted in favor on Saturday morning. The next phase is now Senate approval, where one of the most important measures of the plan, the minimum wage increase, is to set aside risks.

