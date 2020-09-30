‘Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons, husband Todd Spiewak, revealed he had coronavirus.

Jim Parsons Contract a novel Corona virus I didn’t realize it until the worst happened.

“Big bang theory”The graduate recently revealed about his experience with COVID-19, and the actor and his husband Todd Spiewak tested positive earlier this year.

″ Todd and I did both early. It was like mid-March.” Parsons said Late at night Organizer Jimmy Fallon On Monday. ″ We didn’t know what it was. I thought I had a cold. And it seemed unlikely and we finally lost our sense of smell and taste.”

47-year-old Parsons said he and 43-year-old Spiewak had “rejected an explanation for me” of the symptoms they experienced.

‘Big Bang Theory’ star JIM PARSONS reveals the moment of’clarity’ that led to her exit from the show.

“I didn’t know how completely the taste and smell could go away,” he lamented. ″ And when you really have nothing to do when you’re in quarantine, oh my god, it was cruel. “

Parsons admitted that while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” his positive tests and the resulting loss of core sensation did not stop the pigout, telling Fallon that he still “eaten everything.”

Dave Chapelle LED comedy canceled after’possible’ coronavirus exposure

″ I just didn’t taste it. That’s the definition of wasted calories. “

Both Parsons and Spiwak, married in 2017, have been removed from the virus and remain quarantined together at home.

To pass the time, Parsons bleached her hair with a momentary decision.

‘BIG BANG’ ALUM KALEY CUOCO’s’Air Crew’ Drama,’RAUNCHY’ Harley Quinn Role:’Happy’

″ About 6 weeks later, we were sick. I thought’Screw it!’” Parsons decided to dye her brown hair in a new shade of golden blond. ″ Todd did it. It took about 6 hours and it burned my scalp. But beauty is pain.”

He touched a new look at SiriusXM’s virtual city hall in May.

‘Big Bang Theory’ star JIM PARSONS has revealed why Sheldon Cooper doesn’t want to continue.

“The quarantine brings about change,” Parsons said at the time. People Magazine.

″ I wanted to shake things up for my husband with only one companion. Now he’s half a colleague,” Parsons joked. ″ As you know, there is something a little new for jazz. “