Big Brother Spoilers: Houseguest scoring pivotal point in HoH victory

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
Author: John Powell – GlobalTV.com

For Nicole, it will be a eerie week at Big Brother’s house.

She won the’Pumpkin Storage’ contest, making her a new head of household. The competition started on a live eviction show and the winners were revealed on the live feed.

It is Nicole’s first HoH win of the season and plays an important role in protecting her from the ongoing collapse of The Commission as the Big Brother All-Stars game approaches its final stage.

When the live feed returned, Nicole was watching Christmas and Cody playing backgammon.

“You beat him at HoH today,” Christmas told Cody’s Nicole.

“He didn’t play. I have never beaten him in the competition,” laughed Nicole.

“You beat the other three and that’s all you have to do. Today you are the winner,” said Christmas.

Tyler, who finished second in the Big Brother 20, became the newest jury after unanimously dropped out of the house.

“I had a lot in my head. I had a lot of doubts about being a part of this game and what my sincerity is. Sometimes I feel like getting out of myself. It might have caught me up.” Tyler elaborated on why his game shook the way it was to host Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 airs on Global 3 times a week on Monday and Wednesday (8: 00-9: 00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday (8: 00-9: 00 PM, live ET / delayed PT) . Here comes a live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

