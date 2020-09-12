Home entertainment Big Brother Spoilers: Surprise awaits HoH

Sep 12, 2020 0 Comments
Author: John Powell – GlobalTV.com

Dani decided. As the new HoH she has nominated Kevin and David for eviction.

Kevin went to the love lounge and cried after the ceremony.

In the HoH room, Danielle spoke to Nicole.

“It’s just going to get harder and harder,” said Nicole.

If she could, Danielle said she would have thrown Christmas on the block, but she’s in their allies.

What Dani doesn’t know is that David has Disruptor Power. He can force HoH to nominate another player if he is nominated for one of the candidates or himself.

Before being nominated, Tyler met Danielle in the HoH room.

“If you don’t set me up, I owe you forever,” he said.

“I’m not going to put you up, Tyler. At least the committee, let’s verbally agree that we will not go after each other until the last six years. Deal?” asked Daniel.

“I will go one step further. Last to me 4. You can follow me in the final edit, but I won’t follow you until the last three o’clock,” Tyler refuted.

“Do you know what you want to do?” Asked Tyler.

“Well, there aren’t many options,” Daniel laughed.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 airs on Global 3 times a week on Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) . Here comes a live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

