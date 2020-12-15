Liso defends himself after receiving a setback for social media posts documenting 10 days of gentle cleansing.

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer posted footage of herself participating in a food purification on Instagram and Dictok on Monday, with some claiming it contradicted the body-positive singer’s image and promoting harmful eating habits.

As part of the diet plan, Liso said he was comforted by a nutritionist and based on the popular book “10-Day Green Crisp Cleanse”, in which Liso drank green smoothies, took supplements, and ate foods such as nuts and cucumbers with apple cider vinegar.

In the video, Liso showed a sample of what she had just eaten and drunk, saying that four, five and six days were mentally very difficult, but she was never hungry.

“I was never super hungry, I think I just wanted to insist on eating and doing self-harmful things,” he said.

Finally, at nine and ten days, Liso said he felt “surprised” and proud of his results.

However, after sharing the videos online, he received a review. Known for promoting physical positivity and embracing different body types, Liso has been accused of not only succumbing to trembling eating habits, but also of behaving sexy, which can provoke some or lead some to unhealthy eating habits.

Within hours of the controversy, Liso returned to social media to follow up Video In it he explained his motivation for food.

“I’m usually very scared and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like a big woman, people expect you to do something for health, you do it for dramatic weight loss, that’s not the case,” she said. “Actually, November stressed me out. I drank a lot, ate a lot of spicy stuff and things that lifted my stomach, and wanted to change it and get back to where I was.”

His sleep has improved following the cleansing, he added, adding that he is more hydrated and mentally stable.

“Big women do what you want with your body !!!” He wrote a title on the video. “I’m just as proud of the results I got from my smoothie detox as I am at my stomach curves and cycles.”