Bihar election: Modi declares victory in India’s first corona virus poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) results show that Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have returned to power after a tough contest to control the legislature in Bihar, the country’s third most populous state with a population of over 100 million. People.

“Democracy in Bihar has once again prevailed with the blessings of the people,” Modi tweeted on Tuesday, local time. “I assure you that we will continue to work for equal development for every citizen, every region and every person in Bihar.”

The BJP and its three allies won 122 in 243 places , Enough to win the coalition in a narrow race that includes three rounds of votes starting in October. The Progressive Rashtriya Janata Dal won 75 seats – one more than the BJP, but not enough to win even with its allied partners.

An earlier poll had pointed out that the BJP could lead to defeat in Bihar, which has been severely affected by measures to curb India’s corona virus outbreak, which is the worst in the world except the US in terms of virus case.

CNN’s Vedika Sud reported from New Delhi.