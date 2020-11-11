Bihar election: Modi declares victory in India’s first corona virus poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) results show that Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have returned to power after a tough contest to control the legislature in Bihar, the country’s third most populous state with a population of over 100 million. People.
“Democracy in Bihar has once again prevailed with the blessings of the people,” Modi tweeted on Tuesday, local time. “I assure you that we will continue to work for equal development for every citizen, every region and every person in Bihar.”
An earlier poll had pointed out that the BJP could lead to defeat in Bihar, which has been severely affected by measures to curb India’s corona virus outbreak, which is the worst in the world except the US in terms of virus case.
Despite the drop in the number of new corona virus cases daily in India since September, with more than 90,000 complaints a day from authorities, cases are starting to resume in the country’s capital, New Delhi. Earlier this week, Delhi increased its largest single-day Govt-19 cases to a total of more than 450,000.
What is a vote
Despite the Bihar elections being held in the shadow of the country’s expanding corona virus crisis, Gilles Verniers, a professor of political science at Asoka University in the northern Indian state of Haryana, said it was unclear how much the corona virus played a role in how people voted.
He said Bihar had already been plagued by high unemployment before Govt-19, but the locking and handling of migrant workers had made it worse. Anger and resentment over how the immigration crisis was handled could cause the BJP to lose some votes. The BJP got 36.8% of the vote in the last 2015 elections, but won only 29.2% in this election.
“It is clear that Govt has exacerbated every problem that already exists … but that is not the point of overthrowing the government.”
“The confidence that voters have in Modi is that he is fine, he can not go wrong, he is alone and sees the consequences of the government’s actions harshly.”
Despite the BJP losing its vote share in Bihar, its tight election victory is changing the fortunes of the party, which has seen several recent defeats in other local elections despite winning the general election last year.
“This is welcome news for the BJP,” Verniers said of the Bihar decision.
How the election happened
When the people went to the polls, it became clear that it was not any other election.
But the same kind of warning that is not always seen during the campaign.
Despite the rising number of corona virus cases in some parts of India, politicians in Bihar have been holding back rallies ahead of the state polls. Pictures on social media showed large crowds where some people wore masks or adhered to social distance.
“India has proven its ability to hold safe elections in terms of turnout and numbers,” Verniers said. “You can’t say this for propaganda.”
CNN’s Vedika Sud reported from New Delhi.