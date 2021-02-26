Bill Gates Wants Android With iPhone!  Find out why ...

Android smartphone or iPhone? The ideas are many and varied! There are those who like the iPhone because they offer robust equipment, better designed software and better performance. On the other hand, there are protectors of Android for the possibility of customization and computer freedom!

Bill Gates recently said he prefers Android over the iPhone! Find out why …

No, today the topic is not vaccines or Govit-19! Bill Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, recently revealed that he prefers Android over the iPhone. During the live broadcast of the Clubhouse app, which is only available for iOS, Bill Gates said that his preference for Android over the iPhone was due to pre-installed software.

I actually use an Android phone ... I often play with iPhones because I want to keep track of everything, but what I carry is Android.

Gates also claims that the fact that some manufacturers have Microsoft software has helped keep Google's computer true.

Some Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software to make it easier for me. They are very flexible in terms of how the software integrates with the operating system. That’s why I was able to socialize. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhones, so there is no cleanliness

But Gates also has an iPhone, which he said was not his primary equipment.

Clubhouse is a priority for Android ...

During the meeting, Paul Davison, co-founder of the Clubhouse platform, also revealed that the Android application of the new social network is a priority.

The Clubhouse social networking app has already surpassed 8 million downloads. As of February 16, the app had reached 8.1 million downloads, according to the latest data. According to estimates, since February 1, 2021, Clubhouse has grown from over 3.5 million global downloads.

