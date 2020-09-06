Bill & Ted’s Alex Winter shared the ready Keanu Reeves and did it for Face the Music.

Orion pictures



This story I’m So Obsessed (subscribe here), Our podcasts feature interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, careers, and current obsessions.

It’s 2020 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back. on New Movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. The film overtakes Wyld Stallyns’ leader 29 years later. Bill & Ted’s fake journey. Face the Music is funny, funny and sweet at the same time. Comedy in the style of the 90s may work in 2020.. It also captures the essence Bill & Ted’s Outstanding Adventures in 1989 And the joy that many of us have experienced while watching that movie.

Alex Winter, better known as Bill S. Preston Esq., and Scott Kroopf, who produced all three Bill & Ted films, was a guest on CNET’s I’m So Obsessed podcast. Same documentary director HBO’s Showbiz Kids and Panama Paper, Winter explained how lovely the Bill & Ted movie is and how he and Reeves are always asked about the movie.

The Bill & Ted movie “has always been a fun thing in my life,” Winter said in an interview. “People ask if it’s annoying that people always come up to both of us and have a cultural base enough to quote lines and play guitar. And the question is, wherever you are, it’s pretty enjoyable. It’s not dark.”

read: Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music at home for $25, or buy a 4K trilogy for $35.

To play Bill and Ted in nearly 30 years, Winter and Reeves have had a lot of catching up with the characters.

“Keanu and I both did a lot of prep work. There was a lot of physical preparation, a lot of character work, a lot of script work, and we figured out how that logic works emotionally for us in terms of character arcs,” said Winter. “But at some point we had to do it all that aside.”

read: Bill & Ted Face the Music Review: The Greatest Adventure Through Time

Kroopf also produced films such as Jumanji and Mr. Holland’s Opus, As well Series infinityWhen Bill and Ted first cast, they said it was Winter and Reeves’ chemistry that made them perfect. Bill & Ted’s Outstanding Adventure.

“I could almost immediately notice that Alex and Keanu had a special chemistry. Every time I went to the waiting room wherever I went, they were talking. If I went for lunch, they were already having lunch together. And you When they left they were getting ready to ride a motorcycle,” Kroopf said. “It’s really amazing.”

During the conversation, Winter and Kroopf discussed Bill and Ted’s daughter’s original cast, hysterical performance. HBO’s Barry Anthony Carrigan Serve as a robot and pay homage to George Carlin how.

read: Bill & Ted Face the Music, a surprise cameo by George Carlin

Hear the full conversation with Winter and Kroopf on Spotify or Apple Podcast. Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently showing. and Available for online rental or purchase. You can Subscribe to I’m So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo or I meet an artist, actor, or creator to learn about work, career, and current obsession.

More for Bill & Ted Face the Music Check out the interviews with director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson..