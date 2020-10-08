Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs cuts investment in journalism

Powell Jobs founded Emerson Collective in 2004 to invest in non-profit organizations and make other efforts such as voting rights and education. At The Information’s conference in September, editor-in-chief Jessica Lessin asked Powell Jobs why she invested in a media company, which she replied that she wasn’t making money.

“As you know, it’s really hard to find a vibrant business model for commercial media. So our involvement in the media isn’t monetizing. It’s an honor to have me and my team with the best journalists.” Powell Jobs Said.

Media companies' revenue streams are Leading up Vacation, salary cuts and job losses for tens of thousands of journalists. In particular, the inability to host face-to-face events has hurt financially dependent The Atlantic and Pop-Up Magazine. The story of Pop-Up Magazine is told in front of a live audience along with music and other multimedia components. When an epidemic hits, the organizers canceled a country tour that performs live in spring.

Emerson Collective Obtain In Pop-Up Magazine Productions in November 2018, Powell Jobs praised the team for “a unique journalism platform that helps increase empathy and understanding of the world.”

Here’s a Wednesday statement from Emerson Collective and Pop-Up Magazine Productions shared with CNN Business: “Emerson Collective and Pop-Up Magazine Productions are proud of our five-year partnership. As Pop-Up Magazine Productions enters, we look forward to enabling future collaborations. This new step as an independent company.”

The Emerson Collective said in a separate statement with CNN Business that the two had agreed to go different paths in August. The agreement included what Emerson calls “substantial contributions” from them “to allow popups to operate independently and do so without the supervision or control of the Emerson Collective.”

Wall street journal Declaration Tuesday when Japan's Uzabase goes on sale two years after purchasing quartz.

Similar to Powell Jobs, Benioff hinted that he wasn’t in it for money. Benioff last year said CNN’s Brian Stelter wanted the magazine to “unlock” from financial constraints. March, Benny Off Appointment There were no layoffs for 90 days as other news agencies faced dramatic cuts.