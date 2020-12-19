Billionaire Ray Talio says his son was killed in a car crash

Devon Talio, 42, of Hedge Fund founder Ray Talio, died in a car crash this week, a family spokesman said Friday.

A family spokesman confirmed the death in the crash Thursday afternoon To Hearst Connecticut Media. Joseph McHugh, Greenwich police and fire department chief, said an Audi collided with a Verizon store in a shopping center and caught fire.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Greenwich Police Public Information Officer Mark Jucerella said. The newspaper reported that the Verizon store was largely destroyed.

In a tweet, Ray Talio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates in Connecticut, the world’s largest hedge fund, said his family “mourned and processed and wanted to be informed for now.”

“We know that the terrible pain we experience is still felt by many, so our sympathies go to them,” he said in a series of tweets. “May God be with you, especially as you honor your blessings at this time of year.”

According to Devon Talio’s LinkedIn page, he worked as a project manager at Bridgewater Associates. According to the trust’s tax filing, Talio also served as a board member of the trust. In addition to his parents Ray and Barbara Talio, he has a wife, a daughter and three brothers.

Connecticut Gov. Net Lamond, a Greenwich resident, said in a statement that he was “devastated” by the death of Devon Talio.

“As parents, we can’t imagine the grief and sadness they lost,” Lamont said. “Our prayers are with Champion Ray and Barbara for the children of Connecticut.”