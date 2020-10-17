“Billionths of a Billion of Space History”-Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Violent Climate Change (Weekend Special)

“Our human experience with our pale blue dots lasted less than a billionth of the time in cosmic history surrounded by vast lifeless spaces, but we humans are celebrating ourselves.” Peter Brannen author The end of the world Dating back to the atomic age of the 1950s, when human activity had a dominant impact on climate and environment, the anthropocene serrata talked about the recent rule of mankind, “about a geological heritage that we did not acquire before proving our ability to do our lives. And escape the next century. Besides, our most proud creations (the whole city and the manufactured landscape) will be destroyed by the constant destruction of crust and erosion. Many of the synthetic markers proposed to describe the Anthropocene will not survive deep time insults.”

Humanity Three-“Human arrogance?”

“Human arrogance” Add Brannen. Yawning periods such as the Early Cretaceous, an era that lasted 600,000 times longer than this newly casted era, or a geological era such as the lasting reign of dinosaurs, an incomparable era, 225 million years to create an anthropocene More than. Human Age, Brannen conclusionIs an event, not an epoch.

Past extinction of homo species

Brannen’s conclusion is foreshadowing New research– “Past extinction of homogenous species consistent with increased vulnerability to climate change”-Understand early human climate preferences and how they responded to climate change. The study is based on the use of fire and refined stoneware tools, the formation of complex social networks, and, in the case of Neanderthals, the genetic exchange with Homo sapiens, despite technological innovations such as glued spears, tight-fitting clothes, and a significant amount of cultural production. The species could not survive violent climate change. ” Pascualeria Of the Università di Napoli Federico II. “They worked hard. They made the warmest place they could reach as the climate got colder, but by the end of the day it wasn’t enough.

“We are amazed that the effects of climate change appear regularly,” says Raia. “Only for the extinct species and for them it was clear that the climatic conditions were too extreme on the verge of extinction and only at that particular moment.”

Warning to humans today

Raia points out that there are uncertainties in post-meat reconstruction, identification of remaining fossils at the species level, and aging of fossil sites. But he says the key insight is “true in every home.” This discovery could serve as a kind of warning to humans today as we face unprecedented climate change, Raia says.

“It is anxious to discover that our ancestors, who are not very impressive in terms of mental strength compared to other species on the planet, cannot resist climate change,” he said. “And when our species cut branches, we found it sedentary because of climate change. I personally take this as a thunderous warning message. Climate change has made homos vulnerable and unhappy in the past, and this can happen again.”

Extensive fossil database

To illuminate the past extinction of homogenous species including H. habilis, H. ergaster, H. erectus, H. heidelbergensis, H. neanderthalensis, and H. sapiens, researchers relied on a high-resolution past climate emulator that provides temperatures. , Rainfall and other data for the last 5 million years. They also looked at an extensive fossil database spanning more than 2,750 archaeological records to model the evolution of the climatic niche of homogenous species over time.

Their study showed that three homogenous species, H. erectus, H. heidelbergensis, and H. neanderthalensis, lost a significant portion of their climate niche just before extinction. They report that this decline was consistent with rapid and adverse changes in the global climate. For Neanderthals, it is possible that the situation has been exacerbated by competition with H. sapiens.

“Crystal Clear” – the impact of climate change

“We are amazed that the effects of climate change appear regularly,” says Raia. “Only for the extinct species and for them it was clear that the climatic conditions were too extreme on the verge of extinction and only at that particular moment.”

Raia points out that there are uncertainties in post-meat reconstruction, identification of remaining fossils at the species level, and aging of fossil sites. But he says the key insight is “true in every home.” This discovery could serve as a kind of warning to humans today as we face unprecedented climate change, Raia says.

“It is anxious to discover that our ancestors, who are not very impressive in terms of mental strength compared to other species on the planet, cannot resist climate change,” he said. “And when our species cut branches, we found it sedentary because of climate change. I personally take this as a thunderous warning message. Climate change has made homos vulnerable and unhappy in the past, and this can happen again.”

Source: Pasquale Raia et al. The past extinction of homogenous species has coincided with increased vulnerability to climate change. One Earth. Date of publication: October 15, 2020. DOI: 10.1016 / j.oneear.2020.09.007

The Daily Galaxy, Andy Johnson via Atlantic Ocean, Cell press and Laia’s Lab

Image Credits Top of Page: Thanks Pixabay