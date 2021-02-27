+



The mandatory addition of anhydrous ethanol to biodiesel and petrol with diesel reduces hundreds of deaths per year in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area by reducing particle emissions, according to a study released by the state-owned Embresa de Pescua Energetica (EPE). Biofuel policies have a “significant” positive impact on human health.

In the case of biodiesel, based on alternative variations of data captured in the region in 2018, a study released this week found that the 12% biodiesel blend in diesel B (P12) prevents 277 deaths per year and stops the population from losing ten to the number of days lived since birth, in a situation where there is no compound.

The mandatory 12% addition is one that has been accepted by Brazil at the moment – as of March, it will be raised to 13%, and the country-wide index is projected to increase by 15% by 2023.

The study also outlined panoramas for positive impacts generated by 10% and 15% compounds.

With the P10 route used as the base scene of Sao Paulo in 2018, 244 deaths will be avoided and life expectancy will increase by nine days. Eventually the 15% compound will lead to 348 fewer deaths per year, and the lifespan will increase by four more days compared to the P10 pathway.

“The addition of biodiesel to Diesel A has had a significant impact on human health in terms of particle emissions,” the EPE technical note said.

In 2018, the study shows that the mandatory 10% compound has prevented 6.8% emissions from the transport sector in the metropolitan area of ​​Sவோo Paulo.

The study also points to positive results from ethanol consumption by flexible vehicles: As demand for ethanol and petrol in the region increased in 2018, biofuel consumption reduced by 371 deaths per year and increased life expectancy by 13 days in the region. Compared to a scene where ethanol is not needed, only petrol.

Overview Reflects on the requirement of hydrated ethanol and the amount of anhydrous ethanol blend that is more than a quarter of that of regular gasoline.

If hydrated ethanol consumption increased by 10% at the expense of petrol, a further 43 deaths per year would be avoided and life expectancy would improve by another day, the survey said.

“The results show that ethanol use has a more positive impact on particle emissions in terms of human health, contributing to a 7.2% reduction in the concentration of particles associated with the transport sector,” the study released by the EPE said.

Finally, the survey evaluated the implicit value of improving quality of life as a result of using biofuels to replace fossil fuels, following World Health Organization (WHO) measurements based on lifetime variability.

By these criteria, the current demand for ethanol and gasoline has a positive effect of 24.6 billion rice compared to the situation where petrol consumption alone exists. In diesel, the 10% base mix has an economic impact of 17 billion rice.

The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution annually in cities and rural areas causes 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide, mainly due to particle exposure, highlighting the EPE technical reference.

The study concludes that “the inclusion of biofuels in the transport matrix is ​​largely responsible for the demand for fuels and is becoming increasingly relevant as a major emitter of GHG (greenhouse gases) in the world economy.”