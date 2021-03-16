Bird and International Monetary Fund govt – Poor countries want debt suspension by the end of this year due to the economy

Brasilia – two of the biggest activists in a plan to stop paying off debts in poorer countries due to the epidemic, World Bank That’s it International Monetary Fund (IMF) Proposes to the group of 20 richest economies in the world (G20) To extend the program known by the English abbreviation DSSI until the end of this year. However, they believe that the best thing to do is to cancel the attempt to treat the cases individually.

The proposal will be presented to the G20 during the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting in April Global Director of Global Economic, Trade and Investment (MDI) Practices at the World Bank, Marcello Estivo, In an interview Estado / Broadcasting. “We are writing a joint statement with the International Monetary Fund advising the G20 to extend this plan for another six months,” he explained. The idea of ​​finalizing the scheme in December comes as the DSSI has not resolved the problems with the debt fundamentals of these countries. According to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, according to Estevio, many countries need to restructure their debt so that they can manage them sustainably for years to come.

This initiative was created to try to protect the poorest countries in the world from the effects of epidemics, but only by deferring the payment of the original amount and interest. This is a way to create a kind of “quick relief” for these countries, but it will not solve the center of their debt. For this reason, the G20 in November last year created the “General Outline for Credit Therapies Beyond DSSI”, which helps developing countries deal with sovereign debt vulnerabilities, especially those with debt burdens. Debt is considered a challenge.

According to the World Bank, this includes International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Bird) It is International Development Agency (IDA), Govt-19 is the cause of the global recession leading more than 100 million people to extreme poverty. The tariff deferral initiative came into effect on May 1 last year, helping more than 40 eligible countries with about $ 5 billion in assistance. In total, 73 people are able to be a part of the plan, which is expressed on both sides between the borrowers and the debtors.

Initially, it was predicted that it would end at the end of last year, but the G20 decided to extend the deadline to June 2021, amidst many controversies, mainly, To us, China e European Union (EU). In Brazil, which is part of the G20, the DSSI Under the plan, borrowers are committed to using the released funds to increase social, health or economic costs in response to the crisis, but everything must be done transparently to monitor activities by international organizations.

China

One issue that is troubling the continuity of the project within the G20 is that China – by far, the largest international lender to these developing countries – was taken by surprise by this initiative. The move affects the Asian nation’s plans for geopolitical and monetary influence. In addition, one of the largest Chinese lenders China Development Bank (CDP), Which is considered a business entity by the local government and is not unanimous in the G20 or other international organizations.

The DSSI design should be complied with voluntarily by the lenders and the suspension should be disclosed at the government level. The world’s second largest economy has agreed to participate with its official bodies and does not consider the CDP as such. Other members of the G20, particularly the United States and the European Union, have called for more transparency and other issues during the multilateral meetings. CDP It has about $ 3 billion in debt to developing countries.

In the case of the “common outline”, the focus is on restructuring countries ’debt with the main purpose of improving their maturity. In the most extreme cases, forgiveness can be considered even in obvious exceptional circumstances. According to Estevio, the fear that will fall on many countries is that if the DSSI is extended indefinitely, these countries will not be able to solve their main long-term problem with the new tool. “That’s why we are in favor of postponing the debt deferral program. We are going to recommend granting this extension to the G20, which explicitly emphasizes that it will be the last, and that future cases are the general outline.”

At this point on a case-by-case basis, even new personal extensions may be agreed upon if there is an assessment that further adjournment is necessary. “There is an initial model and we are working with the G20 to put more meat in that skeleton,” the director commented. Africans were the first countries already interested in joining the “common outline” Chat e Ethiopia, But the conversations are still in the womb. Since taking over the chairmanship of the committee in December last year, The Italy With the constitution of the new mechanisms, there are already signs that support the expansion of the plan until the end of 2021 Special Drawing Rights (SDR)It is a tool of the International Monetary Fund to help local countries increase local cash flow.