Birmingham stabbed and arrested for deadly attack

British investigators said Monday that a 27-year-old man Stabbing In the city of Birmingham, one has died and two are more serious.

Unconfirmed suspect West Midlands PoliceOne murder charge and seven attempted murders stemmed from an early Sunday morning incident where victims appear to have been randomly targeted.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said, “It’s really scary for people who eat out to think that they’ve been attacked by the seemingly lonely Kalman.” Sky news. “Our thoughts should be with the deceased’s family and those who are still in the hospital recovering from injuries.”

Police:’No suggestion’ that stabbing is related to terrorism

Police say A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in one of the attacks, while other men and women aged 19 and 32 were hospitalized in critical condition.

According to West Midland Police, the knife injured another five people aged 23 to 33 years old.

“The police officers worked yesterday and early this morning to track down who they believe to be responsible for this terrible crime. “We released CCTV footage of the suspect and showed a strong response from the public.”

Toronto area fire kills 5 people, injures 1

The suspect was detained in Birmingham early Monday morning.

However, the Associated Press said the local police faced criticism in their response to the attack, especially how the attacker was able to roam the city during a 90-minute riot.

The stabbing incident occurred at a time when nightlife gradually resumed in the UK’s city center after the national coronavirus blockade.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

According to official statistics, knife crime is increasing in the UK, where most firearms are illegal, but knife-edged killings declined in 2019 from the previous year.

Britain has also seen several extremist knife attacks in recent years. A raging in a city park in ReadingThree people died in June near London. A Libyan man has been charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.