Home World Birmingham stabbed and arrested for deadly attack

Birmingham stabbed and arrested for deadly attack

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
Birmingham stabbed and arrested for deadly attack

British investigators said Monday that a 27-year-old man Stabbing In the city of Birmingham, one has died and two are more serious.

Unconfirmed suspect West Midlands PoliceOne murder charge and seven attempted murders stemmed from an early Sunday morning incident where victims appear to have been randomly targeted.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said, “It’s really scary for people who eat out to think that they’ve been attacked by the seemingly lonely Kalman.” Sky news. “Our thoughts should be with the deceased’s family and those who are still in the hospital recovering from injuries.”

Police released the suspect’s image after the attack. (West Midland Police)

Police:’No suggestion’ that stabbing is related to terrorism

Police say A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in one of the attacks, while other men and women aged 19 and 32 were hospitalized in critical condition.

According to West Midland Police, the knife injured another five people aged 23 to 33 years old.

“The police officers worked yesterday and early this morning to track down who they believe to be responsible for this terrible crime. “We released CCTV footage of the suspect and showed a strong response from the public.”

In Birmingham, a police investigator takes pictures of a few people stabbed in the city center on Sunday. (AP/PA)

In Birmingham, a police investigator takes pictures of a few people stabbed in the city center on Sunday. (AP/PA)

Toronto area fire kills 5 people, injures 1

The suspect was detained in Birmingham early Monday morning.

However, the Associated Press said the local police faced criticism in their response to the attack, especially how the attacker was able to roam the city during a 90-minute riot.

READ  Updates from all-around the planet

The stabbing incident occurred at a time when nightlife gradually resumed in the UK’s city center after the national coronavirus blockade.

A police investigator investigates one of the stings. (AP/PA)

A police investigator investigates one of the stings. (AP/PA)

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

According to official statistics, knife crime is increasing in the UK, where most firearms are illegal, but knife-edged killings declined in 2019 from the previous year.

Britain has also seen several extremist knife attacks in recent years. A raging in a city park in ReadingThree people died in June near London. A Libyan man has been charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Also Like

Matt Walsh joins the New Zealand Esports Federation

May 2020: China launches new rocket into space

China launches and retrieves reusable spacecraft

Brexit: PM sets EU trade deal deadline October 15th

Brexit: PM sets EU trade deal deadline October 15th

See rescue operation in Beirut where signs of life have been detected

Beirut rescuers say there was no sign of life in the search for survivors for a month after the explosion

Erdogan raises rhetoric from Greek deadlock in Mediterranean | Greece news

Erdogan raises rhetoric from Greek deadlock in Mediterranean | Greece news

Beirut Blast Survivor Search Entered On Day 3 | Lebanon News

Beirut Blast Survivor Search Entered On Day 3 | Lebanon News

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *