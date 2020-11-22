This is part of the story Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET gift selection with expert advice, reviews and suggestions for the latest technology gifts for you and your family.

Walmart



Apple Airboats Portable wireless headphones for iPhones and iPods. Good Friday Sales are offered in both regulars Benefit. Want to buy airports this year for yourself or as a holiday gift? We have selected some of the best airport deals.

For a certain period of time, and when the goods are last, , The lowest price on the record.

However, the real headline Airports Pro 9 99 drops at Walmart from November 25th. It hits the lowest price we’ve ever seen, $ 21, and the Apple Store price hits $ 80. Meanwhile, standard airports were at an all-time low of $ 99 on Amazon, Costco and Walmart, but they have returned to 9,119. It’s still $ 40 less than the full price in the Apple Store.

Airboats Price 2020 Sample Apple Store Price Best price now Best Price (All Time) Airports Pro $ 249 $ 190 $ 190 (Coming soon 9 169) Airboats $ 159 $ 119 $ 99 Airboats with wireless charging case $ 199 $ 150 $ 140

Our advice? Find Airports Pro for $ 190 or less and standard Airports for $ 100 or less. If they are not at that price now, wait until those deals return.

read more: Best Black Friday Headphone Deals (Beyond Airboats!)

Sarah Duo / CNET Airports Pro Wood sells for $ 190, but that deal has been appearing and disappearing for the past few weeks. They sell otherwise $ 195 to $ 200 on Amazon And other retailers since mid-October. But interested shoppers will have Walmart sell out for $ 169 until November 25 (and provoke a new price war). Read our Airports Pro review.

Walmart came strong for the early black-and-silver sales game, marking the airports at $ 99 – the lowest price ever. This is compatible with Amazon and (with members) Costco And Sams Club. The deal is now out of date, but we expect it to return later in the season. Read our Airports review.

Sarah Duo / CNET Personally, I would get Cheap Airboats or Airboats Pro. But if you’re really interested in wireless charging, know that you can get standard airplanes with a wireless charging case for $ 150, which saves $ 49 against the Apple Store price.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current prices.